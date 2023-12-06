Stanford Students Reportedly ‘Blacklisted’ Professors Who Didn’t Lower Academic Standards In Name Of Racial Justice

Videos by OutKick

In the spring semester of 2020, at the outset of Covid-19, Stanford University made all courses pass-fail. Yet some Stanford students thought they deserved even better

A recent report for The Stanford Review found that a then-formed coalition of students cold-emailed hundreds of professors, demanding they lower academic standards further.

The Stanford Review writes, “Professors who met and supported the extreme demands of students to radically overhaul their academic standards received a green check.”

Adding, “Those who didn’t—and retained even some basic academic standards, or those who merely did not make ‘any announcement acknowledging current events’—were blacklisted.”

Logo printed on a fence blocking off a construction site on the campus of Stanford University in the Silicon Valley town of Palo Alto, California, August 25, 2016. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

The students claimed they were in pursuit of racial justice, citing “trauma” that African American students experienced at the time — i.e. the BLM riots.

The email asked for “solidarity and support to Black students.”

“I am a Black/non-Black student in your … class and am reaching out for support with balancing academics and the weight of various world events occurring all at the same moment.”

The student reportedly created a “blacklist” of professors who did comply and used public professor ratings to damage the reputations of those on the list.

“The Review has obtained a meticulously organized blacklist of over 200 Stanford professors created by students to strip academic standards under the guise of racial justice in 2020,” adds the report.

“Towards the end of spring quarter 2020, students began to conspire with one another by circulating an email amongst students titled “Demand Academic Accommodations for Your Fellow Students.” In the email, students linked to an 11-page document and a Google Sheets spreadsheet to keep track of responses from every professor they emailed.”

Here is a look at the spreadsheet with each professor’s response or lack thereof:

So at Stanford, one of the most prestigious universities in the country, students conspired to exploit George Floyd’s death to make it easier to pass classes, particularly for black students.

And some professors complied. The others were disparaged publicly.

Reasons like these — in addition to rising antisemitism, rigged admissions, increasing costs, and decreasing worth — are why businesses across the country are rightfully valuing a college degree less than before.