Student loan debt in the United States totals more than $1.77 trillion. No institution in the country values free speech less than that of higher education. College universities have become some of the most profound cheerleaders of Hamas since its savage invasion of Israel.

So, is college still worth it?

It depends. But the answer is not the emphatic “yes” so many young adults are led to believe.

A joint venture between RedBalloon.work and PublicSquare surveyed more than 70,000 small businesses about the future of economics for its annual Freedom Economy Index. Among the most consequential trends was a change in how businesses view college-educated students.

Specifically, 89% of respondents say college campuses no longer foster the debate and critical thinking needed to solve problems.

More than 83% of the businesses indicated they are either less likely to or see no difference in hiring job candidates with four-year degrees from major universities:

Sixty-nine percent of respondents agreed that graduating college students don’t enter the workforce with the relevant skills that business and society require.

At least they can diagnose you about your white privilege and cisheterosexism, no?

Lastly, 86% of businesses said they’d prefer a job candidate with four years of experience in the field over someone with a four-year college degree.

The results are quite obvious: the value of a degree is diminishing.

Societal leaders preach that the value of a college degree is incontrovertible and that it undoubtedly increases your personal worth.

That’s a lie.

Yet, unfortunately, far too many graduating high school students believe that lie.

We all know former classmates who went to college and into debt with no real plan “while they figured it out.”

Most of them never figured it out.

Now, of course, the poll results would differ if the same surveyors calculated the opinions of larger, corporate-run U.S. businesses.

And there are fields — medical, computer science, engineering, etc. — that require a degree for qualification.

But a college degree doesn’t inherently make you better. It might educate you but it doesn’t necessarily make you smarter.

Four years at a university can also be as indoctrinating as it is illuminating. Just look at the fools below:

Further, college does not guarantee you success. Or even a job, particularly a higher-paying job.

Sure, truckers for Walmart don’t carry the same cachet as Gender Study graduates or Liberal Arts majors. However, they are in demand and start out at $110,000 a year, double the average starting salary of a four-year graduate.

Plumbers, welders, pipefitters, and carpenters often start out at even more

“We have 7.3 million open jobs right now, most of which don’t require a four-year degree,” Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe told Fox Business last year. “They require training, they require skill and they require a willingness to master a trade that’s in demand.”

Just as importantly, those fields don’t require decades of student loan debt.

I recently discussed this topic on SiriusXM Patriot with Stacy Washington. I told her I don’t have many regrets in life, though I have made many, many mistakes. Yet going to college for four years is one life decision I regret.

I don’t know what I gained from going. Honestly. I don’t feel that my professors or classes better informed me about the world or my career.

In hindsight, I would have spent that time and money elsewhere — like asking people more questions, traveling the world, and reading books from authors whom I respect.

Instead, I spent hours in a useless Calc 2 class and was told Lee Harvey Oswald acted on his own.

Society sells college as a must. I was sold it was. But it isn’t. That narrative is a hustle.

And the Freedom Economy Index found that there are a lot of students falling for that hustle.