Harvard Mandates Zero Tolerance For ‘Cisheterosexism’ and ‘Fatphobia,’ as Anti Semitism Increases

Videos by OutKick

Harvard University respects the opinions of pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic student-protesters so long as they don’t promote “cisheterosexism” or “fatphobia.”

Or use the “wrong pronouns,” which the college says, unlike supporting terrorism, perpetuates “violence.”

That is according to a mandatory Title IX training session for all undergraduate students, which the Washington Free Beacon obtained and reviewed.

“The online training, which all undergraduates were required to complete in order to enroll in courses, includes a ‘Power and Control Wheel’ to help students identify ‘harmful’ conduct,” says the report.

Outside the wheel are attitudes that “contribute to an environment that perpetuates violence,” which included “sizeism and fatphobia,” “cisheterosexism,” “racism,” “transphobia,” “ageism,” and “ableism.”

For those wondering, “cisheterosexism” is the so-called societal and institutional privileging of heterosexuality.

Cisheterosexism is about as prevalent on the macro level in 2023 as white supremacy, in which the demand outstrips the supply.

Nonetheless, here’s a look at some of the slides from the Title IX course:

Unlike other critics, we have not called for the pro-Hamas students to be expelled or silenced. In fact, we don’t want them silenced. We want them heard (thus exposing themselves).

We argued the recent demonstrations across Ivy League institutions are a positive. The protests disclosed — to those unaware — what lies within our most precious college institutions.

As per Col. Rob Maness:

This is why free speech is good. This Islamo-Nazi network is completely exposed. https://t.co/a31pnOqj8z — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) October 30, 2023

Students and adults should be able to tell us what exactly they believe and preach those views so long as they don’t encourage a violent response.

That said, the hypocrisy at Harvard is as rich as it is cringe.

The most prominent university in America requires each student to undergo training about the harmful effects of “misgendering” while anti-Semites infiltrate student bodies.

Harvard’s prospects of the Jewish community are not new. The Atlantic documented “how anti-Semitism shaped the Ivy League” in 2022, a year prior to the war between Israel and Hamas.

“America’s most prestigious universities became elite through policies designed to keep Jews out of them,” found the study.

Hence Jews are not mentioned in Harvard’s “Power and Control Wheel” guidelines, but fat and trans are.

OutKick contacted Harvard for comment on the report and how combating “fatphobia” compares to combating anti-Semitism among the university’s priorities.

The college did not respond. We will update this article if it does.