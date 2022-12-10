Stanford Hires FCS Coach Troy Taylor To Replace David Shaw

Stanford has found its new head football coach. Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor has accepted an offer to become the next head man, replacing David Shaw, who stepped down last week as the winningest coach in program history.

Shaw went 96-54 in 12 seasons at the helm.

In Taylor, the Cardinal are getting one of the best coaches in the FCS. Taylor spent three seasons with Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to three straight playoff appearances. Sacramento State is coming off a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Ward in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

A news conference to introduce Taylor is reportedly scheduled for Monday.

Troy Taylor leaves Sacramento State to coach Stanford

Taylor is a former Cal player and assistant, and has spent nearly his entire life on the West Coast.

Troy Taylor replaces David Shaw at Stanford.. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He coached 16 years at Folsom High School, in California, while Sacramento State marked his first gig in the college ranks.

He went 30-8 in three seasons with the Hornets, winning three Big Sky titles.

Stanford is coming off a back-to-back down years under Shaw, finishing 3-9 in each of the past two years. Still, Shaw won three PAC-12 titles and two Rose Bowl victories during his time with the team.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was also in the mix for the Stanford job.