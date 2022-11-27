David Shaw Stuns Stanford Fans, Resigns From The Program

David Shaw’s time as the head coach at Stanford is over.

The head coach of the Cardinal announced following a Saturday loss to BYU that his time as the head football coach at Stanford has officially come to an end.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it’s time. There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all,” Shaw announced after more than a decade with the program.

Stanford’s Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football David Shaw announced following Saturday’s game that he will step down from his position, effective immediately. https://t.co/WmzV4FQfpa — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 27, 2022

David Shaw walks out the exit door.

While Stanford has had some down years, this is still an incredibly surprising decision from Shaw to resign from the Cardinal.

In 12 seasons at the school, he compiled an impressive 96-54 record. Stanford is a notoriously hard place to win at, but Shaw still found a way to get it done.

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He won three PAC-12 titles and two Rose Bowl victories during his time with the team. However, things haven’t gone well since 2019. Over the past four seasons, Stanford has won just 14 games.

After back-to-back 3-9 seasons, the decision was apparently made that it’d be best for Shaw to step aside and let Stanford get a fresh start.

Given the insane success he had previously at the program, you’d think he could have stayed there forever.

David Shaw resigns from Stanford after more than a decade with the program. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

The recent results don’t reflect it, but David Shaw is an absolutely outstanding coach. If he wants to coach again, there will be plenty of suitors that come calling. It’s just a shame his time at Stanford had to end in this fashion after so many successful years.