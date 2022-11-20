Stanford football lost by seven, not 10 on Saturday night. While that may seem like an insignificant, irrelevant difference, the three-point swing actually had a massive impact.

Depending on which side of the numbers bettors were on, a last-second field goal either won or lost some money. An all-time bad beat played out in northern California.

Entering the weekend, the Cardinal were 4.5-point underdogs to the Golden Bears in the 125th edition of ‘The Game.’ The spread was not effected in the closing moments, as California-Berkeley covered either way.

That was not the case with the total, which was set at 46.5.

Through the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds, Under bettors were on their way to the bank. And then David Shaw decided to play to lose by less.

Let’s break it down:

Stanford scored 17 points through all-but five seconds of regulation. Cal-Berkeley scored 27 points in that same timeframe.

17 + 27 = 44. With five seconds left in the game, the total sat 2.5 points below the Under 46.5.

Considering that the Cardinal had the ball, with a 10-point deficit, at the Golden Bears 45-yard-line, it looked like that would be the final score. Instead, Shaw sent his big-legged kicker Joshua Karty out to attempt a field goal that would cut the game to seven instead of 10 as time expired.

Stanford could not win the game even if the kick went in.

While Under bettors were disappointed to see the field goal team trot out onto the field, it was a 61-yard attempt. There was a good chance that Karty would miss and the total would stay in tact.

He didn’t. Karty hit a BOMB from just inside the 50-yard-line that would have been good from 65.

As a result, Stanford lost to Cal by seven. Golden Bears 27 — Cardinal 20.

STANFORD HITS A 61 YARD FIELD GOAL ON THE FINAL PLAY… Final Score: Cal 27 Stanford 20 pic.twitter.com/V3VRkaphHp — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) November 20, 2022

27 + 20 = 47. Because of the last-second field goal, the Under 46.5 missed and the score went Over.

Brutal. Under bettors were on the wrong end of sickening bad beat.