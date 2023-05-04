Stalker That Plotted To Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville Gets 15 Years In Prison

Videos by OutKick

A man obsessed with WWE’s Sonya Deville, 29, is getting 15 years in prison after stalking and plotting to kidnap the wrestling star.

The creepy stalker, Phillip Thomas II, agreed to a plea deal on Wednesday, sentencing him to 15 years in prison, with an added 15 years of probation upon release.

Thomas’ actions against the WWE starlet were despicable.

Total Creep Headed Behind Bars After Stalking Sonya Deville

In Aug. 2020, Thomas drove from South Carolina to Deville’s home in Lutz, Florida. Thomas entered Deville’s house at 3 a.m. (EDT), equipped with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and pepper spray. She escaped the home and called the cops, who arrested Thomas while he was in the home.

Phillip Thomas II / Credit: Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office

Sonya Deville court testimony about her stalker, Phillip Thomas and his attempted kidnapping and break-in to her home. https://t.co/QyKCAADgxh pic.twitter.com/mio3t7igPH — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) August 22, 2020

Leading up to the break-in, Thomas obsessively sent Deville threatening messages via social media.

“I saw a man standing there,” Deville told Fox 13 Tampa regarding the armed break-in. “He had black clothing on, and a black mask and he was just standing there staring at me.”

She added, “I looked up I saw him. I was terrified! I started screaming, I don’t even know what I said, what the ‘f’ are you doing here? What do you want?”

Deville, whose legal name is Daria Rae Berenato, was arrested in February for illegally possessing a firearm in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police stated that the weapon was registered in her home state of Florida but not New Jersey.

As OutKick’s Matt Reigle relayed, “Berenato admitted to being the owner of the handgun and provided responding officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey. Berenato was taken into custody without incident and released on a summons pending a future court date.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Sonya Deville attends ‘A Night Of Pride’ with GLAAD and NFL on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)