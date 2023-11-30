Stacy Keibler Shows Off Her Guns, Hogs Fans Are Happy To Have Bobby Petrino Back & An Awesome Opry Mills Mall Police Foot Chase

Videos by OutKick

Sports complexes, stadiums, ballparks, etc. need to be connected to hotels, casinos, malls, etc.

The readers were all over this topic. It actually sounds like the consumer has been jonesing for such projects while the developers have been dragging their feet.

• Mike S. says:

With the A’s moving to Las Vegas and building to suit a new ballpark, I don’t think you will find a better opportunity to lobby for gambling in the outfield.

Kinsey:

Just think of how many people would show up to fake watch the A’s play a Wednesday night game in the middle of July if they can play blackjack with a game going on in the background. I guarantee it will be a huge hit. People will actually pay to get into a game and then gamble all their money. It’s beautiful — for the casinos.

• Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center has nice rooms right across the street from Kyle Field, and a great bar overlooking the stadium entry plaza. Not attached though, and no views into the stadium. Just very conveniently located. Here is the view from a room:

Wasn’t there a big deal when the Sky Dome opened where people were seen getting it on up against their hotel room glass overlooking the outfield during a game? Maybe that’s a reason more stadiums don’t have them.

Kinsey:

This is pretty nice from A&M. I don’t believe that place was there when I was in town for GameDay like 8 years ago.

• Duncan N. says:

Mississippi State has lofts you can rent for the weekend that look over the baseball field. What a great view!

The Left Field Lofts at Mississippi State’s new baseball field is every baseball fan’s dream

Kinsey:

Can a regular even spend a night in those lofts? Those look expensive.

• Geoff R. points to Tennessee where they want to build exactly what I’m talking about:

Joe: You must have been talking to Danny White, Tennessee’s relatively new AD. He proposed this earlier this year including hotels attached to Neyland Stadium on campus;

https://utsports.com/news/2023/4/30/Neyland_Stadium_Entertainment_District.aspx

Great stuff as always – never miss SC….

Local TV news in a nutshell from a gentleman who learned it without ever actually working in the field

• Bruce in Decatur, IL writes:

First-time emailer- love the ‘Caps.

I can also verify that TV producers and crews think the viewers are dunderheads. My perspective is from someone who was interviewed a lot on local news. When you are in charge of road and bridges- and plowing snow off them to get folks to work and school- they come running with a camera.

I would guess over the years I was interviewed over 100 times, and had at least 10 live leads for the 10 PM news. I always had the impression that the reporters were trained to dumb things down in order to guarantee that the majority of viewers would understand the message.

Over time I also began to realize what a horrible job it is to be a ‘glamorous’ TV reporter right out of college, working at a small to mid-size market station. Standard 2-yr. contract, no raise offered after 2 years to stay. If you wanted a raise you had to move to another station. Producer would read a story in the local paper, assign you to do the same story about 10 AM and expect you to track folks down, interview them, put together the story, and have it ready by 2-3 PM. Rinse and repeat the next day. And all for not a lot of money. That ‘glamorous’ side starts to fade really quickly when you are in your mid-20s.

The young reporters were always good to work with, especially if you made time for them and gave them some good sound bites- keep them short and to the point. I would always try to make time for them as I figured it would be best to be on their good side as much as possible. In 25 years I never had a bad story produced on my department.

After a few years I kinda felt sorry for them as they did not have an easy job, and they weren’t getting rich for being ‘glamorous’.

Thanks for what you do-

Kinsey:

With snow starting to fall across the U.S., it’s that time of year that Bruce is talking about here. The producer will send the post-grade fresh meat out to the highway department to do a live hit on how much salt the DOT has available this year. Local TV news producers also love to see the front loaders in action and always request shots of the dumps preparing for battle.

This is all TV 101 and Bruce lived it for a long time.

Great email.

Here’s a classic from TV vet Steve Keeley. Wait for the end.

We’re showing the absurdity of these scumbag brands and outlets that you might otherwise frequent…or ingest into your bloodstream

• Don J. writes:

I’m very disappointed that Outkick continues to cover this Mculveny trans idiot. It’s nauseating seeing it or he or she or whatever it is when clicking on your website. Come on guys. I thing that I can safely say that Outkick nation does not care for it.

Kinsey:

Counterpoint: If we don’t show it and you start suckin’ down Bud Light without knowing what Balls Mulvaney is up to, then you’re going to be pissed, Don. You could be reading Forbes thinking Forbes is a trustworthy news outlet. Meanwhile, they are honoring Balls Mulvaney.

Don, sometimes news you need to know isn’t pretty.

In this case, we’re providing news you can use and it ain’t pretty. I’m sorry, but we have a duty to keep OutKick readers in the know about landmines out there laid by Balls.

How do you ‘Blow off steam’?

• Michael F. in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL writes:

Thought: the attorney said he was blowing off steam(-ing piles) when he deposited that Bomb into the Pringle’s can. I recall an article from earlier this year where a Penn State University professor (home of the Jerry Sandusky cover up conspiracy) was caught in a compromising position with his freaking DOG in a park and claimed he was blowing off steam. Here’s the piece for reference:

https://www-wtaj-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.wtaj.com/news/local-news/i-do-it-to-blow-off-steam-man-charged-for-lewd-acts-with-dog-at-state-park-dcnr-reports/amp/

I don’t know it all but think most sane people garden, tinker, work out, play an instrument to make music, homebrew, play mahjong (whatever that is) to blow off steam. Seems about 95% of SC nation is sane, what’s the SC gang do to blow off steam?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Checking in from Rome

• John L. is on the move like he’s running from Interpol:

On a reconnaissance mission for Mike and Cindy T. Happy to report that two years post the pandemic, the crowds are much smaller now. Warm, sunny weather today. Naturally had to include this sunset for Todd Z. taken from the rooftop of the Hotel Raphael.

TV app pains in the ass

• Shawn in Canby, OR writes:

Joe, I share your pain.

Just bought a new garage TV to upgrade the workouts and ambiance with faster streaming tech.

LG TVs don’t have the Dish network app, so I can’t watch the overpriced TV I already pay for. Guess I’ll try an antenna for live sports as their app sucked anyway.

It’s always something.

Kinsey:

To be fair, it was my father’s new Sony TV that was the pain in the ass. I’ve bought like 5 TCLs and these Chinese spy TVs are indestructable. I just keep buying them because they’re the perfect price and I never have issues with apps. Once I told AT&T UVerse to hit the road everything has been perfect.

Mini Detroit

• Shawn in Canby, OR also writes:

I’ve discovered On Patrol Live on REELZ channel. It’s on Friday and Saturday nights, basically a newer better COPS.

Anyway, one of the semi-permanent agencies is Toledo Police Dept.

Wow, I had now idea parts of Toledo were that bad.

Kinsey:

Yes, Toledo has some real shitholes that are great for COPS-like shows. On the other hand, you can go into downtown on a weekend and it’s pretty much suburbia. The criminal element doesn’t mess with downtown around the hotels and where suburbia is hanging out. The crime really is just the gangs going at it in their ‘hoods.

I’ve worked with Toledo cops over the years on a Christmas coat drive project and they’re salt of the earth types. The city is lucky to have them.

Two months after our 2018 coat drive, this happened to a cop who had just worked our event.

We gave him the Browns’ ugly sweater for helping us with the coat drive. It fit perfectly over his bulletproof vest.

‘If I owned the NFL’

• Mike in the Land of Freedom writes:

Have you ever ruminated about what you would change if you owned the NFL and could run it any way you wanted? I have. Here’s my list:

1. Get rid of kickoffs. Flip a coin and whoever starts the game does so at their own 25.

2. After a score, the team that is behind gets the ball at their 25. If the score is tied, the team that didn’t just score gets the ball.

3. No more point-after tries.

4. Points for field goals are determined by distance:

0 – 40 yards is 3 points

41 – 50 yards is 4 points

51+ yards is 5 points

5. If there is a “delay of game” penalty, a team would have the option of using a timeout instead of moving back 5 yards.

6. Eliminate the “2-minute warning” and give each team 4 timeouts per half.

What do you think? I think these changes would speed up games and make for some interesting coaching strategies.

7. No more “sudden death”. Adopt NCAA overtime rules.

Kinsey:

Just imagine Al Michaels having to keep track of all this at 80 years old.

• Tom T. in Fairfax, VA writes:

Was thinking about rule changes as I read the email from Matt M from Charleston about Safeties needing to be worth more points. I agree with him that safeties should be worth as much as a field goal to reward their dominance.

My high school daughter also came up with a rule change I thought would be fun to suggest. The other day she suggested in jest that after watching a kicker miss an extra point, “Why don’t they just get rid of the kicker after a touchdown, and whoever scores the touchdown has to kick the extra point.” Could you imagine one of these 300 pound defensive linemen that gets a batted ball pick-six on the five yard line who stumbles into the endzone then having to line up to kick the extra point? Or the Chiefs drive down the field in the last second to score a touchdown, and the team is now down by one or tied up, but Travis Kelce then needs to line up the kick. (I know they could then choose to go for two, but maybe you expand upon it and make the person who scored the touchdown have to be the quarterback.)

For soccer, I have always said they need to get rid of PKs to settle a tie, and start pulling one player off the field every 5 minutes as they go through overtime. I don’t care if it just gets down to two players and a goalie. It would open the game up, and the fittest team would likely come out on top. You would also have to rely on your bench more during the next game several days later if your starters were still tired.

I know these will NEVER happen, but it is fun to think about.

If you haven’t covered this topic previously I wonder what other quirky rule changes the ScreenCaps community would suggest to make the games “fun” to watch?

That’s it. I’m fired up. You’re fired up. We’re rolling on this final Thursday in November. The kids’ new playroom couch is supposed to be here today. I’ll need to get that into the basement. I have leaves to blow off the patio. The sun is out. It’s time to get to work.

Let’s do this.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

