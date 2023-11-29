Attorney Punished By Ohio Supreme Court Explains Why He Took Poops Into Pringles Cans & Threw Them Out His Car Window

Videos by OutKick

Innocent until proven guilty.

The Ohio Supreme Court has gone nuclear on deuce-dropping criminal defense attorney Jack A. Blakeslee, who is accused of pushing out a steamer into a Pringles can and then tossing the can into the parking lot of a crime-victim advocacy center.

According to a report from USA Today’s Ohio bureau, Blakeslee can explain his actions — he does it all the time and he’s innocent.

Jack told the court that he has a habit of taking dumps into Pringles cans and throwing them out his window after doing his business. It was his way “to blo[w] off steam” and that “he got a kick out of it.” The pooper claims that just this year, he’s taken at least 10 dumps into Pringles cans and pranked people by throwing the cans out his window.

Here’s exactly what the Ohio Supreme Court investigation found:

“Before leaving his home on the morning of that hearing, Blakeslee deposited his feces into an empty Pringles can. He then drove approximately 20 minutes from his home in Coal Ridge to Cambridge with the open can of feces,” the Court announced Wednesday in its report.

“Between 8:10 and 8:15 a.m., Blakeslee turned his vehicle down an alley where the Haven of Hope parking lot is located, approximately two-tenths of a mile from the Guernsey County Common Pleas courthouse. A sign on the building at the entrance to the alley indicated “Haven of Hope Administrative Offices” above a bold arrow pointing down the alley.

“Surveillance video shows that Blakeslee slowed his vehicle as he initially passed Haven of Hope’s parking lot. He continued driving further down the alley, passing several other parking lots, before turning around. He slowed again as he passed Haven of Hope’s parking lot a second time, threw the Pringles can containing his feces into the lot, and then drove to the courthouse for the 8:30 a.m. pretrial hearing in Wells’s case.”

The Court further reported that Blakeslee’s intended target, Michelle Carpenter Wilkinson, whom he was about to face in court, saw the old salty dog attorney throw the can and she went to investigate.

“After Blakeslee drove away, Carpenter Wilkson approached the item and discovered that it was a Pringles can containing what appeared to be human feces,” the Court continues.

Jack says it was a “prank” and has since determined that it was “stupid” to take a steamer into a Pringles, but he maintains that he had no prior knowledge that the parking lot belonged to his court opponent.

Even crazier, Blakeslee says he was friends with Michelle on Facebook and he’d even represented her daughter in a legal matter. But, he still says this wasn’t a targeted attack against his court opponent.

“I didn’t pick the spot. It was just on the way down that alley,” the Pringles Pooper added while noting he typically throws the poop cans out his window “on the way to work.”

Investigators believe he drove for approximately 20 minutes from his home with that load in the can before slinging it like Brett Favre.