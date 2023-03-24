Stacy Keibler Breaks Social Media Silence As WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors Swirl

Videos by OutKick

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 2, 2023. With it comes the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on March 31, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena.

The WWE has officially announced that Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and comedian Andy Kaufman will be included in the Class of 2023. There are reports that there be five total inductees. One of the two remaining spots is rumored to be going to Stacy Keibler.

Stacy Keibler arrives at The Independent School Alliance For Minority Affairs Impact Awards Dinner (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Keibler, a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader, got her start in wrestling after entering a contest she saw while watching an episode of WCW Nitro and the rest was history. When the WWE, the WWF at the time, purchased the WCW they also purchased her contract and she debuted on an episode of SmackDown in 2001.

The 43-year-old left the WWE in 2006. She made a special guest appearance on the wrestling organization’s reality show Tough Enough in 2011 and in 2019 she made an appearance at Torrie Wilson’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Aside from her rare appearances for the WWE, Keibler’s kept a low profile. Before Thursday, she hadn’t posted on social media in years. Six years to be exact on Twitter.

Keibler’s first tweet since 2017 read, “Hi [heart emoji]. Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife, and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect!”

The message was accompanied by a picture of the mother and her three kids. The tweet broke years of silence on social media and threw fuel on the Hall of Fame rumors.

Hi 💛



It’s About Time Her Name Is Among The Best In The WWE

It’s crazy to think that Stacy Keibler isn’t already a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. She was one of the biggest names around during her run.

We’re talking about multiple Maxim Hot 100 appearances and Playboy invites. The entertainment she provided in the ring extended far beyond the ropes.

Stacy Keibler from the WWE during Von Dutch Designer Christian Audigier’s Birthday Celebration (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

You didn’t have to be a huge wrestling fan to know who she was and the impact she had on wrestling and wrestling entertainment.

Let’s hope the rumors are true and her name is rightfully placed alongside the best who have ever stepped foot in the ring. It’s long overdue.

Speaking of things that are overdue, so is her return to the content game. She’s been away for a longtime, but something tells me it wouldn’t take long for her to be up and running again.