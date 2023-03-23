WWE Star Alexa Bliss Updates Fans On Skin Cancer Removal

Videos by OutKick

WWE women’s superstar Alexa Bliss recently had another opponent that she had to make tap out – skin cancer.

The 31-year-old posted on her social media that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma recently and had to have it removed.

Alexa Bliss had skin cancer removed from her face recently. (Alexa Bliss Instagram)

BLISS URGED FANS TO GET THEIR SKIN CHECKED

“Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though – thank you @AmericanSkinInstitute for taking great care of me!” the former WWE Triple Crown Champion wrote.

After a fan brought the photo up online, Bliss assured that it seemed that everything is now alright. “Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol,” Bliss said.

Bliss also took time to answer fan questions about how she found out about the skin cancer diagnosis, and used it to try and educate others.

“There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked!”

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has won multiple titles. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Alexa Bliss is ready to return to the ring after having skin cancer removed. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp)

Alexa Bliss had been off WWE televised programming in recent weeks, with some fans wondering if it had to do with her contract and some even speculated that she may had been let go from the company. Fortunately, it appears that she is good on both fronts and should be returning to her wrestling roots soon.

Until then though, there’s always other things… such as oh, I don’t know… FOX’s The Masked Singer.

It was me behind the #AxolotlMask! 🖤🖤🖤 What an amazing experience! Thank you to @Wwe & @MaskedSingerFOX ! The Masked Singer will return next week on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/scD7EEX2rJ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 23, 2023

According to the Skin Care Foundation, there are over 3.5 million cases of basal cell carcinoma diagnosed each year. Fortunately, the cancer is curable if found and treated early.