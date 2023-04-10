St. Louis XFL Team Is Drawing Unbelievable Crowds

Videos by OutKick

The St. Louis Battlehawks have the city rocking.

St. Louis is a proud sports city, and when the Rams left for Los Angeles, it felt like a punch to the gut for fans in the region.

The sting was likely made worse when the Rams won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The good people there desperately want a football team, and they, once again, have one – it’s just in the XFL.

The St. Louis Battlehawks have three highest attended games in XFL history. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

While the XFL is certainly not near the same level of the NFL, the league has generated some solid interest from fans, and no fans have been better than the Battlehawks,

It was flashed on the broadcast this past weekend during a win over the Vegas Vipers that the Battlehawks have the three most-attended games in XFL history.

Even with it being Easter weekend and plenty of people being busy, the Battlehawks still had a home crowd of more than 35,000 Saturday. The only two games with more fans were week four with 38,310 and week five with 35,868 people in attendance.

St. Louis’ XFL attendance this season has been amazing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PCFlSy3BOj — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2023

XFL fans love the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Through the three most-attended games in XFL history, the Battlehawks have averaged more than 36,400 fans at The Dome at America’s Center.

For comparison, that’s almost exactly the same number of fans TCU, UCLA, Indiana and UCF have averaged over the past several years, according to Yahoo.

No XFL team will draw NFL numbers, but the fact the Battlehawks are on par with some very notable college football teams is great for the city and team.

The St. Louis Battlehawks are generating great attendance numbers. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

However, that’s definitely not the case across the XFL. While the Battlehawks are putting up awesome attendance numbers, the Vegas Vipers look like a local little league team playing.

Clearly, the passion and energy isn’t the same across the board.

Vipers and Defenders underway at Cashman Field #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/sgm6XKYCXf — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) February 26, 2023

The Battlehawks are 6-2, the city is riding with them and football is officially rolling once again in St. Louis. As a sports fan, you love to see it.