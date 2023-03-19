Videos by OutKick

XFL fans in Saint Louis really want their city to be known as a football city, and are doing everything they can to make themselves heard. Literally.

As the XFL draws unimpressive to slightly above average crowds across the country, Battlehawks fans are showing up and showing out. They set a league attendance record during their home-opener and made their opinion of Rams owner Stan Kroenke abundantly clear.

After more than 38,000 showed up last week, more than 35,000 showed up on Saturday. The Dome at America’s Center was packed once again.

Dome sweet dome 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kaR2bQw82R — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 18, 2023

The impressive turnout continues to make for the most raucous environment in the league. They blow the roof off with every big play.

Darrius Shepherd starts the 2nd half with an 80 yard kickoff return! Battlehawks start with great field position #XFL #XFL2023 #DCvsSTL pic.twitter.com/3gKNL0SE6E — billobriengoat (@billobriengoat) March 19, 2023

St. Louis makes itself heard at every opportunity, even though most sports watchers were tuned-in to March Madness on Saturday night, not the XFL. Those who were watching the roundball on the hardwood missed a fantastic finish in which the visitors took down the home side.

They also missed a hilarious moment in the second quarter that saw boos rain down on the head official. It wasn’t that he made a bad call, it was that he made a Freudian slip and referred to St. Louis as Seattle.

The people of ‘Mound City’ were rather displeased and let him hear it!

Don't say the wrong city in St. Louis… The BattleHawks fans will boo. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/q8oVJCi0Ht — The XFL Podcast (@XFLPod) March 18, 2023

Among those who ripped the ref for his accidental misnomer was this guy, who painted himself blue for the game:

Battlehawks fans look ready #KaKaw pic.twitter.com/S39c7Al47U — 590 The Fan KFNS (@590TheFan) March 18, 2023

There was also this couple, which took XFL fandom to new heights in the parking lot during pregame. Dressed as hawks, they shotgunned a beer and proceeded to passionately make out— mask and all.

Battlehawks fans are a different breed #Kakaw pic.twitter.com/5n5goiHALn — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) March 18, 2023

Talk about dedication! Battlehawks fans are so desperate for football in their city that they have quickly become the rowdiest fanbase in the country. It’s not necessarily a difficult title to hold, but it is one that they wear as a badge of honor. KA-KAW?!