XFL fans in Saint Louis really want their city to be known as a football city, and are doing everything they can to make themselves heard. Literally.
As the XFL draws unimpressive to slightly above average crowds across the country, Battlehawks fans are showing up and showing out. They set a league attendance record during their home-opener and made their opinion of Rams owner Stan Kroenke abundantly clear.
After more than 38,000 showed up last week, more than 35,000 showed up on Saturday. The Dome at America’s Center was packed once again.
The impressive turnout continues to make for the most raucous environment in the league. They blow the roof off with every big play.
St. Louis makes itself heard at every opportunity, even though most sports watchers were tuned-in to March Madness on Saturday night, not the XFL. Those who were watching the roundball on the hardwood missed a fantastic finish in which the visitors took down the home side.
They also missed a hilarious moment in the second quarter that saw boos rain down on the head official. It wasn’t that he made a bad call, it was that he made a Freudian slip and referred to St. Louis as Seattle.
The people of ‘Mound City’ were rather displeased and let him hear it!
Among those who ripped the ref for his accidental misnomer was this guy, who painted himself blue for the game:
There was also this couple, which took XFL fandom to new heights in the parking lot during pregame. Dressed as hawks, they shotgunned a beer and proceeded to passionately make out— mask and all.
Talk about dedication! Battlehawks fans are so desperate for football in their city that they have quickly become the rowdiest fanbase in the country. It’s not necessarily a difficult title to hold, but it is one that they wear as a badge of honor. KA-KAW?!