Sprinkle On Bills’ Von Miller To Win 2022 NFL DPOY (+3000)

The Von Miller signing by the Buffalo Bills this offseason is the perfect piece to solidify their spot as favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Miller is the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, 8-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP.

If Von is a fit, the Bills will have a top-2 defense in the NFL. There’s a world where Von has 15-plus sacks, 15-plus tackles for a loss and a few forced fumbles.

After you read my handicap, go to DraftKings Sportsbook and BET BUFFALO BILLS’ VON MILLER TO WIN NFL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (+3000).

(Getty Images)

HANDICAP

First of all, sacks (or being named “Aaron Donald”) are the most important stat for winning NFL DPOY. Last year’s winner, Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, was also the NFL’s sack leader (22.5). But, can Von still be a leading sack getter?

Well, Miller had Pro Football Focus’ 3rd-highest grade for an edge rusher even ahead of Watt. Granted, he played alongside Donald. But, the Bills ranked 1st in pressure rate (per Pro Football Reference) last season without an elite pass rusher. Former DE Mario Addison led Buffalo with seven sacks in 2021.

That tells us defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott is good at scheming pressure. Imagine the pressure McDermott can dial up with Miller who lines up all over the defense.

Side note: The Bills should create an award in Von’s name if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. whenever he recovers from injury. OBJ in Buffalo’s offense would be unfair so Miller deserves a finder’s fee at least.

Von Miller is trying to get Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/vsoZTSx3fp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 8, 2022

Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mark Cuban (Getty Images)

Anyways, Buffalo’s elite secondary and lockdown coverage could lead to a lot of coverage sacks for Miller. In fact, football’s analytics community believes pass coverage is as important to sacking the quarterback as the pass rush. Makes sense because the opposing quarterback holds onto the ball longer if his wide receivers can’t get open.

Also, Miller is motivated to prove he’s still elite. Miller has done everything there is to do in his career … except win DPOY. The Bills know they were an elite pass rusher away from going further in the playoffs. A guy who could get to Pat Mahomes, for example, on 3rd down.

My last angle on Miller’s DPOY line is Buffalo’s opponents might have to speed up their tempo to keep up with the Bills’ offense. Miller could get a lot of cracks at sacking opposing QBs if opponents are playing catch-up.

Most of Buffalo’s season-long futures suck. The Bills are favorites to win the Super Bowl and QB Josh Allen is the favorite to win the 2022 NFL MVP.

However, a BET on VON MILLER TO WIN NFL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (+3000) is juicy and well in the realm of possibility.

A $10 wager on Von Miller to win 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year (+3000) at DraftKings Sportsbook returns a $300 profit.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.