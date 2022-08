OutKick Bets’ Geoff Clark told the OutKick 360 crew things he considers before placing bets this NFL season.

Clark also told the guys what teams he’s keeping his eyes — and money — on.

Here’s everything the group had to say:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.