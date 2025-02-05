Young Eagles Fan's Heroic Actions Lead to Life-Saving Moment After Philly Jet Crash

Trey Howard, a 10-year-old Eagles fan, found himself in a horrific scene last week when a jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, leading to seven lost lives and injuring 24.

The fallen jet landed in the proximity of the young boy, and he suffered injuries from the flying pieces of metal that launched from the impact.

According to the account of his father, Andrew Howard, Jr., Trey protected one of his younger siblings by jumping on top of her to shield her from debris as the jet crashed near the family's vehicle. Pieces of metal struck the boy's head, requiring emergency surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, per ABC7 Eyewitness News.

"Felt like it was a movie, like a horror movie," the father shared. Howard was out with his three children, including Trey, when the medical jet suddenly crashed near the Dunkin' Donuts in Northeast Philadelphia.

"Sounded like a missile was firing bullets, metal at my car, everyone else's car," he added. "You see a car on fire, a man walking on fire. It was just crazy. …

"I turn around and [Trey] has metal outside of his head."

When the boy recovered from surgery, his first question was related to the Super Bowl, which would feature Trey's beloved team.

"They did an A+ job on my son. Praise God, they did a great job," the father said.

"He asked me, 'Daddy, what's today?' I was like, 'Monday.' 'OK, wait. We didn't play yesterday did we?' 'No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl.'"

Young Trey Howard eagerly asked his father if his brave actions at the crash site had made a difference.

"Daddy, did I save my sister?" the father asked, relaying his son's question. "As a dad, it's bittersweet. I'm glad he listened, but that's my job, not his job, to protect his sister."

ABC7 noted that Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey visited the young Trey Howard in the hospital. Last week, members of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this week, surprised a fan and survivor of the New Orleans New Year's Day terror attack with a special invite to the championship game.

