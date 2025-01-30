Philadelphia Eagles Invite Survivor of New Orleans Terror Attack as Special Guest at Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles did an incredible deed for a fan who greatly suffered from the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans.

Ryan Quigley, one of the victims, was seriously injured as part of the terrorist attack on Jan. 1 by a 42-year-old madman (dead) who ran his truck through crowds in the French Quarter, killing 14 people — injuring 57 innocent people total in the attack.

Quigley deals with a harrowing situation, having suffered fractures across his body and losing his best friend and teammate, ex-Princeton tight end Tiger Bech, in the attack.

The Eagles surprised Quigley with a special invite to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Veteran Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham surprised Quigley at NovaCare Complex, in Philadelphia, during his rehabilitation. The Eagles shared the tender exchange on social media, with Tiger Bech's family present at the medical facility for the Eagles' surprise.

WATCH:

This year, the Big Game will be held at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, at a time when the hosting city is still recovering.

Quigley told the Eagles, "It's been an absolute roller coaster. It's been obviously devastating and tragic, everything that happened with Tiger, then myself down in New Orleans.

He added, "But it's honestly been so special and so uplifting too, with how many people have come together from all over the world that have known Tiger and loved him. It's been truly unbelievable. There are no words to really describe how much he meant to so many people."

The invite marks Philly's second time inviting Quigley to a postseason game. In this year's Divisional Round, Quigley joined the Eagles at their home win over the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. He shared that Tiger Bech was also a newly converted but devoted Eagles fan.

"Everything that the Eagles have done from being around the facilities today and the Divisional Round, to helping us share his story, there's no words to describe it," Quigley shared.

"We're forever grateful to have the opportunity to tell the rest of the world how special Tiger was."

Tiger Bech received medical attention after suffering internal bleeding and was kept on life support until his family arrived. The late Bech played wide receiver and kick returner for the Princeton Tigers from 2016 to 2018. As a kick returner, he earned All-Ivy League honors.

Bech's brother, Jack, posted a tribute to Tiger. "Love you always brother!" Jack posted. "You inspired me everyday, now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us."

"I've always heard about these stories. But Brandon (Graham) came up and gave me those tickets, I broke down. To be a part of that story and to share it with the Eagles in helping them share Tiger's story, I mean, it truly means the world," Quigley mentioned.

The Eagles prepare for a Feb. 9 Super Bowl rematch versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

