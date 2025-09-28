You'll Never Guess Which Jersey Joe Flacco's Son Was Wearing On Gameday (It Wasn't His Dad's)

The Browns were playing the lions, and the younger Flacco was wearing enemy colors.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco needs to have a talk with his son.

On Sunday, the 176-year-old Super Bowl champion (kidding) led his team to Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. For a game like this, you need all the support you can get from your friends, family, and teammates — especially when you’re on the Browns.

But Flacco got absolutely none of that from his son.

Fox Sports broadcast the game, and during a break in the action they showed a picture of Flacco’s kids hanging out as they were watching their dad play.

One of those kids was wearing an Amon-Ra St. Brown jersey, which makes sense that he’s arguably Detroit’s best player. The problem is that it wasn’t a Lions fan donning those colors.

It was Flacco’s own kid.

Ouch! That hurts. It looks especially bad considering that St. Brown scored a touchdown right after Flacco threw an interception.

Of course, the kids of pro football players are allowed to like other stars besides their dads. Even having other jerseys is fine. They can’t demand a monopoly on their children’s support.

But on a day when the dad is actually playing against the team of the jersey you have, the kid has to wear his dad’s colors. That’s when you put your favorites aside and say "I got you dad, no matter what. Even if you showed today you might just have reached unc status."

Instead, Flacco’s kid left him hanging on gameday. That next family dinner conversation might get a little awkward.