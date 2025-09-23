Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Honored With Wild Corn Maze Headstand Tribute

Tons of Lions have to be itching to get lost in that

I've always said that the ultimate sign that you've made it is when you get immortalized in a corn maze, and that time has officially come for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Come to think of it, "immortalized might be the wrong word since they cut them down at the end of the season. I think you still know what I mean, though.

The first public corn maze was opened in Annville, Pennsylvania — this very handsome writer's hometown — back in 1993. I would've thought they dated back way further than that, but they've only been charging people to get lost and have arguments while surrounded by corn for just over three decades.

Since then, all kinds of goofy nonsense have been made into a corn maze, and one farm has immortalized one of St. Brown's iconic celebrations in their maze.

No, not that one. Maybe next year.

I'm talking about when the star receiver dropped a headstand on the Lions' NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers.

Commerce, Michigan's Long Family Orchard & Farm has turned that neck-hurting celly into a corn maze, and it's pretty spectacular.

How cool is that? I'm sure Lions fans near and far will be coming to town to try out. I bet the Commerce Chamber of Commerce is probably pretty fired up about it.

I can practically hear it now: Families bickering over whether they're standing in St. Brown's crotch or the base of the "4" on his jersey.

The dad pulls out a printed version of the map and starts pointing at it angrily.

The mom asks him to stop making a scene, so he doesn't get banned from the corn maze like he did in the local escape room.

A kid starts crying as it becomes increasingly clear that they're hopelessly lost.

Ahh… if that doesn't say "Autumn," then I'm not sure what does.