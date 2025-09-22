Amon-Ra St. Brown’s NSFW Celebration Steals Primetime Spotlight Versus Baltimore Ravens

Amon-Ra St. Brown went OFF, on the field and the mic.

PublishedUpdated

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a dawg.

In the third quarter on Monday night in Baltimore, Detroit’s WR1 hauled in an 18-yard touchdown to tie the game 21-21, then turned straight to the broadcast cameras and yelled, "I run this s***, n****!"

It was a full-throttle, NSFW celebration caught live for the fans at home, which will probably trigger a call from the FCC to ESPN.

After the game, St. Brown jokingly apologized to the national audience after hearing that his moment had gone viral.

WATCH:

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) checks in with a ref before a play during the Detroit Lions game versus the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025, in Baltimore, MD.(Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the hot-mic outburst, ESPN aired a segment on St. Brown’s charity work and ties to Germany — a quick palate cleanser from the raw celebration.

St. Brown wasn’t done, at least on the field. 

With 1:50 left in the fourth quarter, he iced the game by pulling down a clutch 20-yard grab on 4th down — the exclamation point on a powerhouse performance and Detroit’s 38-30 drubbing of the Ravens. He finished with seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

At 25, he’s one of the NFL’s toughest wideouts and hasn’t missed a beat despite Detroit losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Chicago. 

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Jared Goff has answered the challenge, too, keeping the Lions offense rolling.

Detroit already flexed in Week 2 with a 52-21 blowout win over Johnson’s Bears, a game that had critics wondering if they ran up the score on their old play-caller. Smacking the Ravens in primetime only reinforces the point: the Lions still rank among the NFC’s best teams.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)