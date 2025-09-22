Amon-Ra St. Brown’s NSFW Celebration Steals Primetime Spotlight Versus Baltimore Ravens

Amon-Ra St. Brown went OFF, on the field and the mic.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a dawg.

In the third quarter on Monday night in Baltimore, Detroit’s WR1 hauled in an 18-yard touchdown to tie the game 21-21, then turned straight to the broadcast cameras and yelled, "I run this s***, n****!"

It was a full-throttle, NSFW celebration caught live for the fans at home, which will probably trigger a call from the FCC to ESPN.

After the game, St. Brown jokingly apologized to the national audience after hearing that his moment had gone viral.

WATCH:

After the hot-mic outburst, ESPN aired a segment on St. Brown’s charity work and ties to Germany — a quick palate cleanser from the raw celebration.

St. Brown wasn’t done, at least on the field.

With 1:50 left in the fourth quarter, he iced the game by pulling down a clutch 20-yard grab on 4th down — the exclamation point on a powerhouse performance and Detroit’s 38-30 drubbing of the Ravens. He finished with seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

At 25, he’s one of the NFL’s toughest wideouts and hasn’t missed a beat despite Detroit losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Chicago.

Jared Goff has answered the challenge, too, keeping the Lions offense rolling.

Detroit already flexed in Week 2 with a 52-21 blowout win over Johnson’s Bears, a game that had critics wondering if they ran up the score on their old play-caller. Smacking the Ravens in primetime only reinforces the point: the Lions still rank among the NFC’s best teams.

