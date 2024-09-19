If You Texted Random Insults To Will Levis, You're A Bigger Loser Than You Think He Is

It was some time after Sunday's loss against the New York Jets that Titans quarterback Will Levis began to notice he was getting a ton of texts from people he doesn't know.

There were apparently some anonymous phone calls, too.

After dealing with a few of those, it became pretty clear to Levis that tons of people don't think very highly of him as an NFL quarterback.

Levis Forced To Change His Number

And they're not shy about expressing that distaste with words and phrases that cannot be repeated here – which says a lot because, you know, we're OutKick.

The thing is, Levis has no idea who these people blowing up his phone the last few days were.

Strangers, apparently all of them angry Titans fans, decided to take their frustration out on the quarterback by hitting him up directly.

"Yeah, I guess the thing I'm actually doing today [is] getting a [new] phone number," Levis told reporters on Wednesday. "I don't know how my number got out there to the fans, but I've gotten a lot of texts."

And why were random Titans fans who took the time to find and then share Levis's number so eager to express themselves directly?

Will Levis Made ‘Dumb’ Plays

Well, the Levis part of this has to do with a couple of admittedly poor decisions he made on consecutive weeks, the second of which that had coach Brian Callahan calling it "pretty dumb" and using a couple of expletives of his own on regional television.

Levis, for the record, was in a tough situation. He faced a third-and-goal situation from the New York Jets 6 yard line. And he found himself surrounded by defenders with no chance to convert a touchdown.

But rather than taking the sack and letting his team kick a field goal, Levis sort of pitched the ball to an unsuspecting Tyjae Spears to try to salvage the situation. The ball squirted free.

And it made things worse because the Jets recovered the fumble and avoided giving up points.

Callahan was doubly frustrated because in the regular-season opener, a loss to the Chicago Bears, Levis found himself in a similar difficult situation in the pocket.

Interception Cost Titans A Game

Surrounded, and basically in the grasp, he inexplicably chucked the football toward the sideline.

And the pass was intercepted. And returned for a touchdown.

Understand that the Titans were winning 17-16 at the time.

The pick six plus a two-point conversion gave the Bears their eventual 24-17 win.

So all that has been brewing in Nashville – in addition to whiskey cocktails on Broadway – the last 10 days.

That's what led to the texts that Levis has now stopped by changing his number.

Parts Of The World ‘Sucks’

"So, that'll be nice to shut that part of life behind me," Levis said. "I haven't opened social in the last couple of weeks. So yeah, I just think that's the healthiest way to go about it.

"I don’t want to or care to see any things that people say about me. I'm just going to keep chugging along regardless of what they say. So yeah, it sucks that the world is the way that it is, and I'm looking forward to having some privacy."

And now for an editorial comment:

NFL fans are awesome. They have turned a chaotic, violent game into America's passion. America's game.

But some of those same fans are sick.

Some Fans Go Too Far

They obviously have nothing better to do than hack into somebody's records and identify the cell number for Will Levis.

And then they obviously don't mind taking the next step and share that number with other like-minded loons.

Then the greater community of loons, obviously not busy with jobs, family, or any other part of their sad little lives, decide to spend time harassing Levis.

Who does this?

The irony is the people on the wrong end of those Levis texts and calls are exactly what they believe Levis was the last two games he played for the Titans.

Losers.