High Five-Low Five After Second Week Of NFL Season: Dobbins, Darnold And Daboll

We know the NFL is a roller-coaster league because, well, sometimes guys are up. And sometimes they're down.

And the championship teams and successful players are usually the ones that avoid the dips the most.

But every week is an adventure and in this week's High Five-Low Five we offer you the high points. And the low points.

The High Five:

J.K. Dobbins Leaps Back Onto Scene

J.K. Dobbins: How great is life for this guy right now? He celebrated one of his touchdown runs with a somersault in the end zone. Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon in the 2023 season opener so this was a statement. And to start this season, he's become the first Chargers running back to deliver consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Dobbins rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries against the Panthers. Dobbins said the Achilles injury was a storm, that he added is "over." Afterward, general manager Joe Hortiz told Dobbins no more flips. That was the only setback Dobbins had all day.

Justin Fields: He hasn't exactly shut the door on Russell Wilson regaining his starting job whenever the veteran's troublesome calf strain is 100 percent. But neither is Fields making the return a certainty to the starting job because he is doing enough to keep the job by playing winning football. That's something he didn't do consistently enough in Chicago. On Sunday, Fields avoided turnovers when Bo Nix had two. He threw a TD pass. He was good enough to get the Steelers to 2-0. That keeps most quarterbacks in their starting job.

Sam Darnold Earning Big Bucks

Sam Darnold: Yes, you want to talk about the 97-yard touchdown pass and, of course, you're going to credit Justin Jefferson because he's great. But Darnold didn't have to try that throw. He could have thrown the ball to the running back in the flat on second-and-9. "We did that last week," Darnold said. Not this time. Bombs away, and it was only the most explosive play of the day. In the entire league. It was also a nice complement to a 26-yard completion in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yard TD pass, and an 18-yard run. That sound you're about to hear? A Brinks truck backing up to the looming free agent quarterback's yard next offseason.

Baker Mayfield: It wasn't gorgeous because he was sacked five times and that was by Aidan Hutchinson alone. And he gave the Lions one final chance late in the game. But this upset over Detroit was authored by grit, in that the Bucs had more of it. And Mayfield exhibited lots in leading his team in rushing and outplaying Jared Goff because he made fewer errors. "We showed a lot of fight," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "That’s a great team over there, we know they’re a great team. They’re a little undermanned, we were a little undermanned. It got us to 2-0. It was a big win."

Malik Willis: We could put Packers coach Matt LeFleur here because he pared down the offense and built up the confidence of a relatively new (to the Packers) young player who hadn't experienced much (any?) success in Tennessee. But Willis took to the assignment in replacing Jordan Love and completed 12 of 14 passes with a touchdown, He also ran the ball six times for 46 yards. Willis outplayed Anthony Richardson in every way.

The Low Five:

Levis Move ‘Pretty Dumb’

Will Levis: He tried to extend a play last week and threw a pick six as a result. He tried to do the same thing Sunday against the Jets, and ended up fumbling at the New York 6-yard line, wasting a scoring opportunity in a tight game. Coach Brian Callahan had some choice words for his quarterback. "I think the camera got it pretty clear," Callahan said, before adding the move by Levis "was pretty dumb." Levis said he cannot do stuff like that. "I'm going to do everything I can to rewire my brain to make sure that when I'm in those situations, I'm not making those decisions." That's good thinking because Mason Rudolph is sitting behind him, ready to replace him if he doesn't.

Lamar Jackson: The Ravens are 0-2 after Sunday's upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. And while Jackson is not playing poorly, he's been outplayed by the opposing QB two consecutive weeks. And it's one thing to be outplayed by Patrick Mahomes in the opener. But he was outplayed by Gardner Minshew on Sunday, which should happen only every other leap decade.

Bryce Young: Head coach Dave Canales was asked multiple times in different ways if he thought about benching Young this game or in the coming game. "Bryce is our quarterback," Canales said. And that makes sense because the Panthers aren't going anywhere, but do have to find out if Young can actually play. So far, the answer is Young isn't playing well. It's not so much the interception on Sunday, but also throwing short of the sticks on third down, or holding the ball too long. Young has not thrown a TD pass this season.

Brian Daboll On Hot Seat?

Brian Daboll: Rough day from start to finish. Giants kicker Graham Gano, who came into the game nursing a right groin injury, injured his right hamstring early in the game and couldn't kick. So the Giants tried an extra point with their punter and then went for 2 thereafter, which they didn't make. They scored three touchdowns and lost to a team that didn't score any touchdowns because the Washington Commanders connected on an NFL single-game record 7 field goals. Afterward, a New York Daily News reporter asked Daboll if he was concerned about his job security. "Yeah, I've done this for a long time," Daboll said staring at the reporter. "My focus is on our football team."

Trevor Lawrence: Good man, great hair, terrible start to 2024. The Jaguars are 0-2 and their offense disappears in spurts – in the second half last week and the first half this game. And Lawrence is right there with them, including on Sunday when he completed only 14 of 30 passes without a touchdown. Unlike some others, Lawrence isn't getting benched. He's just signed a contract that ties him as the second-highest paid player in the NFL. But his eyes need to be wide open. "We suck right now," Lawrence said, "so I'm pretty shocked."