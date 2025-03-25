U.S. State Dept. Monitoring Death Of Former Yankees Star Brett Gardner's Son

The U.S. State Department is now monitoring the suspicious death of New York Yankees star Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son Miller, who sadly passed away this past weekend while on vacation in Costa Rica.

According to the New York Post, the State Dept. has confirmed that Costa Rican authorities are actively investigating the suspicious death of Miller, who became violently ill along with several members of his family while staying at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest resort.

Initial reports indicate that the teen died from asphyxiation as a result of "possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," according to NBC News.

MILLER DIED FROM ‘FOOD INTOXICATION’ WHILE IN HIS SLEEP

The big question is - how, and why did this happen?

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the Gardner's previously said in a statement.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," they continued.

Support has come in from all across Major League Baseball, including the Yankees and his former teammates and thousands of fans across the league.

Hopefully the family get some sort of relief and comfort as more answers come in as the investigation continues.