Former Yankee Brett Gardner Announces Heartbreaking Death Of 14-Year-Old Son After He Fell Ill On Vacation

Former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, announced on Sunday that their 14-year-old son, Miller Gardner, passed away after falling ill while on a family vacation.

According to the Gardners' statement, released by the Yankees on X, Miller and "several other family members" became ill while on vacation.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," the statement read in part.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."



Gardner spent his entire 14-year career with the Yankees before retiring in 2021. He and his family reside in Holly Hill, South Carolina.

The Yankees shared a statement of their own offering their enduring support amid the tragedy.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the Yankees' statement read on X. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.

We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time."

May the Gardner family, loved ones, and friends find some peace in this incredibly difficult time.