Yankees Star Brett Gardner's Son's Cause of Death Revealed

The teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner died of carbon monoxide poisoning while the family was on vacation last month in Costa Rica, according to a toxicology report.

Questions have swirled around 14-year-old Miller's tragic death, with initial reports suggesting possible food poisoning. On Wednesday, the Judicial Investigation Agency of Costa Rica announced that the boy had passed away due to high levels of carbon monoxide in his system.



Local media outlets also reported that the Gardners, some of whom also fell ill on the trip, were staying adjacent to a mechanical room at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort.

MULTIPLE MEMBERS OF THE GARDNER FAMILY FELL ILL ON VACATION

"The toxicology results are in, and the carboxyhemoglobin test found a saturation of 64%. Concentrations above 50% are already lethal," said Randall Zuniga, who was heading the investigation, according to local media.

The hotel has denied the investigator's findings, however, claiming that the mechanical room had a high level of the poisonous gas, but that the Miller's room itself did not.

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year career with the Yankees, including helping lead the team to winning the 2009 World Series Championship. Throughout his time, he has been a fan favorite and considered a "true Yankee," thanks to his grit and work ethic. Tributes poured in from across Major League Baseball when news of Miller's death became known just a few weeks ago.

MILLER GARDNER'S DEATH REVEALED AS CARBON MONOXIDE

On Tuesday, the Gardner's released an obituary for their 14-year-old son.

"The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and others will be felt for years. Miller’s time here with [the family] was brief but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived," it read in part.