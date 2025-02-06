Yankees Players Not Happy With Dodgers Post-Championship Trash Talk

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, but for the New York Yankees' players and fans, it might often have felt like the Yankees lost it. They held a lead in Game 1 entering the bottom of the 10th inning, then handed the Dodgers run after run in a disastrous fifth inning of Game 5.

After the series was officially over, several Dodgers players revealed that they were aware that the Yankees defense was their biggest area of weakness.

READ: Turns Out, The Dodgers Knew The Yankees Could Collapse In The World Series

A few months later, with spring training right around the corner, some of the Yankees players shot back, saying they weren't too pleased to hear the Dodgers post-championship trash talk.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Yankees Players Miffed To Hear Dodgers Celebrate

Jon Berti, who did not play for the Yankees in the World Series, joined the Foul Territory Show and said he and others felt "disrespected" by the Dodgers talking about their defensive collapse.

"I don't know if I've ever really heard a World Series winning team talk as badly as they did about the World Series losing team," Berti said. "We were being disrespected and to the point of like, I don't know where like, we didn't even belong to be in the World Series. We won a lot of games last year, we won our division, so like, we deserved to be there, and unfortunately we didn't perform at our best. Especially from probably the defensive standpoint and the baserunning standpoint. And it was obviously a point of emphasis of wanting to improve and I think the Yankees are going to continue to want to improve in that area obviously. But unfortunately we ran into a team that played better than us in a seven game series and they deserved to win. So I guess they can say whatever they want at this point."

That is in fact, how winning works; you get to say whatever you want.

Much of the Dodgers trash talking happened at an event hosted by Mookie Betts at his house after the championship parade through Los Angeles, when many players had quite obviously had a bit too much to drink. Understandably, they were a bit looser with their criticisms than they otherwise would be.

But if the Yankees didn't like hearing that their defense and baserunning was a problem, they should have played better defense and ran the bases better.

Yes, the Dodgers could have been more generous in victory, but after years of being labeled chokers and postseason failures, it's clear that they enjoyed the celebrations. And being able to shut down the nonsense narratives about a "Mickey Mouse" ring in 2020.

Maybe the Yankees will get their opportunity soon. Or if their defensive problems continue, probably not.