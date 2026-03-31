Has Ice Cream Gone Too Far?: New York Yankees Drop Bizarre Creation

We're still seeing the latest offerings at MLB concession stands for this season, and the New York Yankees have broken some brains with their latest: ice cream that looks like a bucket of fried chicken.

Take a moment to digest that.

Maybe pop a couple of Tums.

Our own Dan Zaksheske — who I learned is a "food-in-a-bucket" connoisseur — told me that this is an homage to a chicken tender basket they offer at Yankee Stadium.

You've got ice cream shaped like a drumstick (not to be confused with the other kind of Drumstick) with a chocolate-covered cookie "bone in the middle" and coated in candied corn flakes, which I think is legalese for Frosted Flakes.

It's a neat party trick, but it leaves me wondering one thing: when the hell did regular ice cream become not good enough?

I'm a traditionalist on the ice cream front. Same with milkshakes. Hell, I got milkshake shamed once when I ordered a plain chocolate milkshake, and the server tried to convince me to get one of the "better ones" that had half of a pie sticking out of the glass.

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Like, soft serve out of a mini-batting helmet is one thing, but it bums me out that as a society we've gotten bored with ice cream. Give me quality ice cream over ice cream that my brain thinks is fried chicken until I take a bite.

It's why I've never understood the idea of the ice cream novelty.

Ice cream, by its very nature, is delicious. There's not a parent alive who is grounding their kids or making them sit at the table long into the night because they're not eating their ice cream.

So then, why is there always this insatiable urge to gussy it up and make it look like stuff that it isn't?

Shouldn't they take this approach with stuff that isn't already delicious?

Like, instead of making ice cream that looks like SpongeBob or Spider-Man, maybe we should make the nation's leading food scientists figure out how to make tofu and Lima beans take these forms.

I mean, Lima beans are usually a no from me, dawg, but if they were somehow presented to me in a form that looks somewhat like SpongeBob, I'd consider it.

And I'm just a very smart and handsome 30-year-old man. If you give some of those SpongeBob-ified Lima beans to some dumb kid, they'd never stop eating them.

So, it seems as though ice cream can't even just be ice cream anymore to capture the fancies of the nation these days.

And that is sad…

But having said that, I'd absolutely give this fried chicken-looking ice cream a taste.

It sounds pretty good.