The Yankees Are Celebrating 50 Years Of Jaws With A Milkshake (For Some Reason)

Milkshakes sometimes go too far these days

June 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the film Jaws, and that means everyone is celebrating the first blockbuster, including the New York Yankees.

Why? I really have no clue. I've spent all morning and most of the afternoon trying to figure it out. I mean, the film took place on a fictional island in New England. I don't even recall a character wearing a Yankees hat or anything like that.

Perhaps it's just that everyone loves Jaws, and that's why the Bronx Bombers will celebrate the film during their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles by offering a special Jaws-themed milkshake and a souvenir cup for you to put in your cabinet and then only use when you give your dog a bath.

Not going to lie, I kind of want the cup…

But it's the milkshake I want to focus on because milkshakes have gone a bridge too far for my liking in recent years, and this one comes pretty close.

The Jaws shake is vanilla ice cream with raspberry sauce "blood," whipped cream, shark gummies, and Lifesavers candies.

I'm just happy that they stopped at the gummies because the way milkshakes have been going, I'm surprised they didn't stick some mackerel in it or serve it in a chum bucket.

Is it too much to ask for a plain milkshake? I was actually at a restaurant that specialized in milkshakes recently (so you know it's a classy place) and ordered a plain chocolate milkshake.

I kid you not, the waiter milkshake-shamed me.

"Oh, come on! Don't you want one of the better ones?" he asked. "This one has a slice of cake sticking out of it."

And that's why I didn't order it! I want a milkshake that is a milkshake, not a vessel for other desserts.

I'd argue a good milkshake shouldn't need toppings to get your attention. The fact that it's a big cup of half-melted ice cream is supposed to be enough to sell you on it.

However, I'm giving the Jaws milkshake a pass because 1). Jaws, and 2). that Raspberry "blood sounds pretty damn good. I could do without the gummy nonsense on top, but I get that kids and dumb adults will be all about it.