Yankees Fans Are About To Go Nuts Over George Costanza Bobbleheads Again

Seinfeld fans will be lining up for these beauties

The New York Yankees are going to send their fans into a bobblehead-fueled frenzy once again after they unveiled their latest George Costanza bobblehead, and this one is a beaut.

The Bronx Bombers gave away a bobblehead paying homage to Jason Alexander's iconic Seinfeld character for last year's Seinfeld night, and to say that it was a hit with fans would be an understatement.

Fans lined up to be one of the 18,000 lucky ones who got to take home a genuine George Costanza bobblehead.

Now, they're going to have to do it all over again, and I think this year's edition is even better. It honors the Season 8 episode, "The Nap," in which George — who, of course, worked for the Yankees as their assistant to the traveling secretary — takes naps under his desk. During one of those naps, late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner walks into George's office and hangs around thinking he's just out of the office, and waits for him to return.

That leads to George calling Jerry to help him get Stenbrenner out of his office, which he does by calling in a fake bomb threat.

Sorry for the spoilers, but that episode aired more than 25 years ago, so…

Anyway, George's makeshift home away from home under his desk inspired this year's bobblehead.

Oh yeah. Now that's a bobblehead.

And you know what would be cool? Getting one of those bobbleheads and putting the mini desk on top of your real desk. It would be like if a coffee table book about coffee tables had legs on it and opened up into a coffee table.

Are these the best George Costanza bobbleheads, though? They're up there, but for my money, the best is still the one the Brooklyn Cyclones gave out based on "The Marine Biologist."

So, so good.