Xavier Worthy, Through Lawyers, Issues Statement On Arrest, Accuses Woman Of Infidelity

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on Friday night on a charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation. As of early Saturday, he was being held in a Willamson County, TX jail without bond.

Within the last hour, Worthy's attorney's issued a statement on his behalf via text message that was forwarded to Pro Football Talk. The statement mentions that the situation was caused by Worthy's partner's infidelity and expresses his innocence:

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest," the statement begins. "We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation.

"The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of. She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy. The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Mr. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident that he did not want to press charges against the complainant.

"We will continue to cooperate with Williamson County authorities as we have full faith their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence."

If Worthy is found guilty of the alleged crime (impeding a family member's breathing or circulation), he could serve between two and ten years in prison. The charge also carries a $10,000 fine if convicted.

After starting at Texas, Kansas City selected Worthy 28th overall in the 2024 draft. He finished his rookie season with nine total touchdowns.

