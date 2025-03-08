NFL Star Arrested On Horrifying Charge, Mugshots Released

Kansas City Chiefs star Xavier Worthy has been arrested in Texas, and the situation is incredibly serious.

Worthy was taken into custody Friday night in Texas and booked into the Williamson County jail, according to public jail records.

He's facing a charge of "ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT," his jail record states. TMZ defines the charge as "an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation."

Xavier Worthy arrested in Texas.

TMZ reported Saturday morning that Worthy is waiting in jail without bail as he waits to see a judge. Jail records indicate that's the case, and he's still in custody as of publication.

Specific details about what allegedly happened to cause his arrest remain unknown at this time.

The Chiefs are "aware" of Worthy's arrest and are "gathering information," according to ProFootballTalk.

Worthy was one of the few bright spots for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. He finished the game with 157 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He finished the regular season with six receiving touchdowns and 638 receiving yards. He also rushed for three touchdowns and 104 yards.

This situation remains developing.