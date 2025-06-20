Major Lawsuit Rocks College Football, Could Change The Sport Forever

Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit that could have an impact felt for years in college football.

The Badgers lost standout freshman defensive back Xavier Lucas, a young man with legitimate NFL potential, to the Miami Hurricanes after last season, and the entire situation was a mess.

Lucas allegedly had a signed deal with Wisconsin when he decided to leave. The Badgers refused to grant him a release, but that didn't stop the talented DB from packing his bags and going to the Hurricanes without ever hitting the portal.

There were immediate allegations of tampering, and Wisconsin is now fighting back.

*RELATED: Former Wisconsin Football Star Slams Coaching Staff With Hilarious Tweet*

Wisconsin sues Miami over Xavier Lucas tampering allegations.

The University of Wisconsin and the program's NIL collective sued the University of Wisconsin in state court Friday, according to Yahoo Sports.

Specifically, Wisconsin is alleging tortious interference by Miami in its handling of Xavier Lucas leaving the team.

The lawsuit filed in court states, "Miami interfered with UW-Madison’s relationship with Student-Athlete A (Lucas) by making impermissible contact with him and engaging in tampering," according to the same report.

The Big Ten released the following statement throwing its support behind the Badgers:

"We stand by our position that respecting and enforcing contractual obligations is essential to maintaining a level playing field. In addition to our legal action, we will continue to be proactive to protect the interests of our student-athletes, our program and the broader collegiate athletics community."

The simple reality is that there is a lot of tampering in college football. We all wish that wasn't the case, but it is.

The NCAA has also been neutered in its ability to enforce rules or exercise any control over the situation. It's the wild west.

Now, Wisconsin is going to the legal system to target Miami for alleged tampering. While the lawsuit could take years to figure out (welcome to civil court in America), the outcome could have massive ramifications felt across the country.

If Wisconsin wins in the legal system, it will set the precedent that damages can be recovered against rival programs who tamper.

The price tag on that could be incredible. Schools could be way more hesitant to tamper if the price tag becomes crushing and enforced by America's legal system.

Or, Wisconsin could lose, and then the floodgates will open up even more.

Either way, we're officially in uncharted territory, and how it all shakes out is going to be fascinating. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.