Former Wisconsin Football Star Slams Coaching Staff With Hilarious Tweet

Former Wisconsin football star Faion Hicks doesn't seem like the biggest fan of Luke Fickell.

The Badgers are in a very dark place when it comes to the state of the football team. There was a time when Wisconsin was a nationally respected brand that won 10+ a season and appeared in major bowl games.

Fans could consistently count on impressive results. Those days are gone. The team's last Rose Bowl appearance was for the 2019 season, and it's been downhill ever since.

Former coach Paul Chryst was fired in 2022, Luke Fickell was hired, and he's a mediocre 13-13 since coming to Madison.

Former Wisconsin star calls out Luke Fickell hire.

Former standout defensive back and NFL player Faion Hicks hopped on X to fire off a scorching-hot tweet about the Badgers not hiring Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard was the interim coach when Chryst was fired, and he left the program following Fickell's hiring. Hicks thinks the Badgers might have made a move for "the hot Instagram model" instead of sticking with what the program knew.

"Jimmy the one ex, who was a perfect match, Wisconsin let get away for the hot Instagram model. She looks good on the internet, but are you really happy," the former Wisconsin and Denver Broncos player tweeted.

You can see his tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Interesting way to sum it up, but I don't really see much room for disagreement. Is it guaranteed Leonhard would have been a better permanent head coach than what fans have seen from Luke Fickell?

No, but I think fans would try just about anything else at this point. The Badgers are coming off a 5-7 season that snapped the program's 22-year bowl streak.

Again, the Fickell experiment is far from successful. In fact, it's the exact opposite, and people will never know what could have been.

Hicks also roasted the hell out of someone who chirped him in the replies. I have to admit I had no idea he was such a funny guy.

Now, the Badgers gear up to open the season against Miami (OH) on August 28. Hopefully, there's some significant improvement because I'm not sure my mental health can handle another terrible season. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.