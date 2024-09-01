WWE Superstar Sheamus Has Officially Become A Georgia Tech Superfan

Not too many teams get to run out of their respective tunnels this season along with an Irish professional wrestler, but count the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as one of the few that did.

WWE superstar Sheamus wasn't with a bunch of the other big names in the WWE in Germany for the Bash in Berlin event. Instead, he spent Saturday in Atlanta hanging out with the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium ahead of their matchup with the Georgia State Panthers.

Yeah, it's an unexpected combo, but it was destined to happen after the Celtic Warrior was the only person on College Gameday to pick the Yellow Jackets over the Florida State Seminoles ahead of their season-opening clash in his native Dublin.

As we all know, Georgia Tech pulled off the upset, so, why not keep Sheamus in their corner to see if they can't continue to use the luck of the Irish to their advantage?

Sheamus was on hand when the team arrived and was also hanging out with the team before the game to discuss the finer points of giving and receiving chops in the ring.

Sheamus also took some time to press the flesh (exoskeleton?) with Georgia Tech's mascot Buzz, who looks a lot like a yellow version of one of the old Spy Vs. Spy characters from Mad magazine.

By far the coolest part of the night, however, was when Sheamus joined the team when they ran out of the tunnel.

Awesome stuff, and you'd better believe that he got a massive ovation when they played his now-famous pick on the Jumbotron.

I think it's only a matter of time before Sheamus gets an honorary degree or gives the commencement speech at Georgia Tech.

I don't know whether or not it was a byproduct of the Sheamus Effect, but the Yellow Jackets are now 2-0 on the season — both wins coming with the Celtic Warrior on hand — after topping Georgia State by a score of 35-12.