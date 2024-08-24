College Football Fans Have A Field-Day On Social Media With Florida State After Brutal Loss To Georgia Tech

We couldn't have asked for a better finish to the opening game of the college football season, unless you're a Florida State fan. In what could only be described as a heavyweight fight that most were not expecting, Georgia Tech shocked fans across the country, and in Ireland, by knocking off the No. 10 Seminoles.

If this is what we can expect from the 2024 college football season, then fans are going to be in for a treat over the next four months. The only person to pick the Yellow Jackets to win the game on College Gameday was WWE superstar Sheamus, and I wouldn't second-guess his knowledge of the college game.

Let Me Know What You Thought About The Season Opener, And Questions You Have About Next Week's Massive Weekend In College Football. Send All Your Questions To Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com

As for the reactions on social media, fans and pundits across the country were having a field-day with Florida State. Given that expectations for the Seminoles were high heading into the 2024 season, losing the season-opener to a team you were favored by 10.5 points against certainly doesn’t help.

And please, spare me the Florida State can still make a run towards the college football playoff talk. While yes, they can obviously still get in, the team that took the field on Saturday in Ireland will not be contending for a postseason spot.

While we thought the Seminoles would be a team that causes problems along both lines of scrimmage, they looked like a squad that is still reeling from last season's playoff snub.

Social Media's Brutal Trolling Of Florida State. Kirk Herbstreit As Well?

Ever since the Seminoles were left out of the college football playoff last season, Florida State fans put most of the blame on ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit, as if he had something to do with Jordan Travis getting hurt.

Following the loss to Georgia Tech, Herbstreit made sure to let Florida State fans know that there was still time to make the College Football Playoff.

Can you imagine traveling overseas to watch your team win a game, but having to head back home with a gut-wrenching loss, and you were ranked 10th to open the season?

A Week-One Hangover For Florida State Fans

Well, that's exactly what Florida State fans will encounter on Sunday, most likely hungover from a night of drinking to forget what they had just witnessed. Sure, the pubs around Dublin will most likely have to restock their alcohol on Monday morning, it's not because Seminole fans were drinking in celebration.

All we asked for was a good game that went at least three quarters before FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took over the game, but we ended up getting a finish that will be relived for the next week.

For all the folks thinking Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would come out and look like the guy who would lead the Seminoles back to contention for a college football playoff spot, Saturday afternoon's game in Ireland was a rude awakening.

In front of a pro-FSU crowd in Dublin, with Seminole fans taking over the town all week, Georgia Tech's Haynes King and this rushing attack silenced all the war chants that were blaring throughout the stadium.

As for what's next, well, we get a massive week one filled with intriguing matchups across college football.

Saturday was just an appetizer, but next week is the full-course meal, followed by non-stop entrées until January.

Thanks, Georgia Tech. That was one helluva way to open the 2024 season.

