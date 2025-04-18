WWE Fans Line Up To Smash Logan Paul With A Chair At WrestleMania!

WWE fans are lining up in droves for the opportunity to hit Logan Paul with a chair!

… Well, sort of.

Just like wrestling may not be entirely real, neither is the WWE WrestleMania World exhbit that allows fans to hit a makeshift Logan dummy doll with a folding chair in true no-holds-barred wrestling style.



PEOPLE ARE LINED UP TO HIT PAUL

What's even cooler about the whole thing is that the chair shots are registered in the same way as an arcade punching bag. The person that cracks Paul's face with the chair the hardest, will see their name continuing to rise on the digital leaderboard that everyone playing will be a part of.

"This could be the key to saving society and our country," wrote one woman on X.

"That's not good enough, I need the real thing," shouted another wrestling fan, who clearly isn't happy with the YouTuber-turned-wrestling heel, who has done a damn good job of making people hate him throughout the years.

THE LOGAN CHAIR GAME IS AT THE LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER

Make no mistake about it, it's not only wrestling fans that have been waiting for this opportunity to strike back against one of the world's biggest influencers.

One person that may be hoping to REALLY hit Logan with a steel chair will be his AJ Styles, who will be squaring off against Paul this coming Sunday at WrestleMania 41.

With Styles being a future WWE Hall of Famer and an absolute icon throughout the wrestling industry, should Logan Paul somehow defeat him and pull out the victory, you can be sure that even more wrestling fans will be angry with him.

They might need to sell those Logan Paul chair shot games for people to bring home!