WWE Fan Gets Rocked By Flying Object After Pat McAfee Ducks

Oh, no!

WWE fans say a kid sitting ringside during Monday night's WWE Raw event got absolutely rocked after Pat McAfee of all people ducked out of the way of a flying object.

Watch this:

YOUNG FAN HIT IN THE FACE

When WWE bad guy Gunther took off his heavy jacket and wound up throwing it at McAfee, the ESPN personality ended up dodging it, only to have some unsuspecting kid behind him get RAILED in the face and fall down. I mean there was zero way the kid knew what was about to hit him as he was blocked by a standing McAfee, only to then get smashed in the face by the jacket in somewhat hilarious fashion (unless he actually is hurt).

I mean, I haven't seen a kid get hit in the face like that since Ralphie got his Red Ryder BB Gun in A Christmas Story!

McAfee seems to have heard the kid cry out a giant "AHHHH!" as he turned around to see the kid fall, as a woman (most likely the kid's mom) immediately checks on him.

MCAFEE DUCKED!

Social media has been having some fun with it - including myself, who had to rip McAfee a bit for being scared by Gunther's jacket.

Other fans said that the WWE can expect a lawsuit from the fan, although I highly doubt that will happen as a closer look at the ticket stub shows that those that sit ringside at a WWE event are warned about possible injury.

Regardless, the fact that it was a kid and the WWE is all about positive optics, I wouldn't be surprised if the family gets some free WrestleMania tickets! And as for McAfee, hopefully this leads to him getting some more time in the wrestling ring, as he's actually pretty damn good at it.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow