Work Is Well Underway To Get Wrigley Field Winter Classic-Ready (Again)

The NHL is switching things up this year (because they finally realized that college football pretty much owns New Year's Day) and this year's Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues will take place on New Year's Eve.

So, Wrigley Field — which will become the first venue to play host to two Winter Classic after it hosted the second-ever edition of the game back in 2009 between the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings — looks more than ready to host some hockey.

It's got a bit of work that still needs to be done, but is there anything cooler than seeing an iconic stadium getting a temporary hockey makeover?

I mean, the Kraken tentacles pulling down a ship in centerfield last season at T-Mobile Stadium was pretty damn cool, but there's something about the places that help put the "Classic" in "Winter Classic."

It'll be cool to see what they do around the rink (like the centerfield Kraken) because the NHL usually does a good job of gussying up the parts of the field that don't have a 200 by 85-foot hockey rink plopped on it.

However, what I'm not looking forward to is the matchup. Sure, we could still get a good game, but this might be one of the least enticing Winter Classic matchups.

Sure, the Blackhawks and Blues have historically had a good rivalry, and I understand wanting Connor Bedard to play outdoors… but it's kind of tough to get people excited about a middling St, Louis Blues and a Blackhawks team that is last in the league at the Christmas break.

I mean, outdoor hockey is always good… it's just that some matchups are better than others.

And frankly, the slate of college hockey games that will hit the same sheet at Wrigley Fieldc are better.

But let's be real: if you put hockey outside, I'm tuning in.