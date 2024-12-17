Notre Dame Men's Hockey Team Drops Phenomenal Chicago-Inspired Jerseys For Game At Wrigley Field

Notre Dame's men's hockey team has just unveiled a fantastic new uniform for its outdoor clash with Penn State early next month.

The NHL Winter Classic is coming up on New Year's Eve at Wrigley Field with the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the St. Louis Blues, but it's not the only game happening on the temporary sheet of ice.

On January 3, the Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions will hit the ice as part of what is being dubbed "The Frozen Confines: The Big Ten Hockey Series."

So, for the special occasion, the Irish unveiled some new get-ups that pay homage to the City of Chicago.

Whew.., now those are some sweaters.

I feel like it's always pretty ballsy for a team to just completely dump their usual color palette even for a special game like this, but when the finished product looks this good, no one will care.

The Cubs-like "C" crest with the Notre Dame mascot in it is very cool, and the colors that pay homage to the Chicago flag are an awesome touch.

You might be a little confused at first when you flip the game on — especially if the Fighting Irish ditch gold brain buckets — but it's a very cool one-off look.

I'm assuming that Penn State will have something special, as well as the other teams playing over the two days that this event is taking place.

Just before the Notre Dame-Penn State game, we get a nice rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan.

Then on January 4, Ohio State and Wisconsin's women's teams will hit the ice, followed by the Wisconsin and Michigan State fellas.

What a couple of days of college hockey that is going to be and I'm sure we haven't seen the last of the specialty jerseys that will make appearances over the two days.