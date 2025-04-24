WrestleMania Breaks WWE Viewership Records, But Struggles Globally On Netflix

The WWE is celebrating a record-breaking performance for last weekend's two-day WrestleMania 41 event. However, there are still some legitimate concerns.

According to WWE parent company TKO Group, viewership for the annual wrestling spectacle rose 114% on Peacock and Netflix compared to 2024. That figure means that it at least doubled last year's event, which brought in 1.4 billion minutes watched.

The increase can be attributed to the fact that the WWE kicked off their $5 billion, ten-year partnership with the world's largest streaming service, Netflix, which is how international viewers watched WrestleMania. Domestically, the two-day event was streamed on Peacock.

WWE DOESN'T CRACK TOP 10 GLOBALLY

However, there is room for concern as WrestleMania was not in Netflix's Global Top 10 list for the past week. In other words, currently North of North: Season 1 is the 10th most-watched Netflix show in the world with 2.7 million viewers, meaning that the Netflix international viewing audience for WrestleMania was less than that. Which, needless to say, is not ideal as the WWE has been making a strong international push in recent years, including annual Saudi Arabia pay-per-views and events across the United Kingdom.

So, yes, the WWE did massive numbers, but that's mostly because of the U.S. audience.

WWE's deal with Peacock comes to an end next March, while their popular weekly Monday Night Raw program is already currently airing on Netflix as of this past January.

WWE'S PEACOCK CONTRACT IS UP IN MARCH 2026

It will be interesting to see what the WWE decides to do when the Peacock deal is up in less than a year. According to TKO President Mark Shapiro, both parties will start to negotiate a possible extension in the months ahead.

"That deal comes up early to mid-part of 2026," he said. "Our conversations on our renewal start relatively soon. In speaking with all the powers at be at Comcast, they are keen to renew and we’re excited to have those conversations. And by the way, Peacock has been a crazy good partner, we’ve been a huge driver of that platform – both in terms of acquisition and retention – and they are making it a priority, so we’re keen to renew with them," Shapiro said during a Wall Street Journal conference last month.

But will Netflix, who dropped $5 billion to not only broadcast RAW, but also international live events, allow that to happen, especially if they see Peacock bringing in a massive number of potential viewers? One would have to expect Netflix to use their leverage to try and control as much of the WWE viewership as they can.

