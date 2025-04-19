Triple H's WWE Hall Of Fame Speech Went Till 4 AM, Some Wrestlers Fell Asleep!

Triple H may STILL be talking.

On Friday, the WWE Chief Content Officer was officially inducted into the wrestling promotion's Hall of Fame as a solo wrestler and gave an absolutely incredible speech that showcased his monumental career both in and out of the ring.

That is, if you were able to stay awake and watch it, because the WWE legend didn't stop talking until 4:21 am eastern Saturday morning!

Keep in mind, he was speaking to nearly EVERY SINGLE WRESTLER that had to perform in just a couple of hours at WrestleMania 41, and probably should have already been in bed early, just like a kid before the first day of the start of the new school year. And just like a principal staring at every student in the auditorium, no one was going to be that guy or girl that stood up and left while their boss was giving an emotional speech. (However, that didn't stop some of them from nodding off anyway!)

THE WRESTLEMANIA PRESHOW STARTS AT 4PM ET SATURDAY

"Great speech… I loved every minute of it. I also don't have to get up at 5am and work a two-day mania," one person tweeted at the WWE account.

"Triple H finished at 4:21am on the East Coast but that speech was worth every minute," another chimed in.

Throughout his hour-plus speech, Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, detailed his longstanding career and touched upon all sorts of topics - both good and bad, including the creation of Degeneration X, the passing of Scott Hall, as well as the downfall of Vince McMahon.

"It's a complicated story and relationship, but in so many ways I wouldn't be here without him... he taught me so much. What to do, what not to do. I'm grateful for all those lessons. I love you Vince, and thank you," Levesque, told the packed audience at Las Vegas's Fontainbleau hotel. Levesque is also married to McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, which has also made things quite complicated at times after Vince's allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault that are currently being investigated.

WRESTLEMANIA 41 FEATURES THE RETURN OF JOHN CENA AND MORE

Besides that uncomfortable, elephant-in-the-room moment, Triple H's Hall of Fame speech is being praised by many wrestling fans and wrestlers for its motivational tone as well as not forgetting those that helped him throughout the years.

Motivation, of course, and being amped up and ready to take on the world is the last thing many of these WWE superstars needed at such a late hour, however, as some of them had to wake up shortly after the speech wrapped up!

Maybe it would have been better for some of them to just listen to his speech today as they were hyping themselves up and getting ready for what will be the biggest wrestling night of their career.

After all, WWE's WrestleMania is known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment," which every wrestler now knows, after hearing Triple H talk about it for literally hours.

We'll see how many of them take his words to heart and put on the best match they possibly can later tonight at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium!

