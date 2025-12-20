Was That The Worst College Football Playoff Game Ever?

This game was so bad I started following the A&M campus police scanner on X.

After Alabama's thrilling comeback against Oklahoma kicked off this year's playoff festivities in style, you would have been forgiven if you thought the good times would continue to roll into the next day of games.

Unfortunately, you would be dead wrong.

It could be argued that the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies just completed one of the worst four quarters of playoff football since the advent of the CFP over a decade ago.

The final score is ugly. The box score is even uglier. The play on the field, however, might be the ugliest of them all.

We knew this would be a contest that would be won and lost at the lines of scrimmage, considering both Miami and Texas A&M possess some of the best offensive and defensive lines in the country, but this was something entirely different.

I see plenty of arguments online that this is just hard-nosed, defensive football between two grind-it-out teams, but that's being a tad disingenuous.

What's entertaining about two teams with quarterbacks who can't hit the broadside of a barn and a couple of kickers who look like they've never struck anything with their foot in their lives (yes, I know, the wind was swirling)?

For the love of God, Miami's Carson Beck had 80 yards passing to his name after three quarters and only 35 yards at the half!

Marcel Reed wasn't much better with his arm, relying mostly on screens and tossing an absolutely abysmal interception in the third quarter.

Does he know the guys in the white jerseys are on the other team?

This was a disgusting game of football full of bad throws, worse kicks, and myriad coaching errors (Mario Cristoball never met a timeout he didn't like).

Plenty of people were just as turned off by this display as I was, voicing their displeasure on X as the game went on.

It got so bad that I had a more entertaining time following the Texas A&M campus police scanner on social media.

Congrats to the Hurricanes on the win, I guess, but unless you're a big Miami fan, we are all big losers for having watched this game in its entirety.

Let's all hope the afternoon and evening games are a little more entertaining, otherwise we could be in for a long postseason.