World Series Over? Dodgers Show Off Depth In Tokyo Series

The 2025 World Series might already be over, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have wrapped up the first repeat championship since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. That's the only possible conclusion after seeing the results of the season-opening Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, right? Right?

The Dodgers won the second and final game of the series on Wednesday 6-3, hitting three home runs, including a "controversial" one from superstar Shohei Ohtani.

It wasn't just Ohtani though; the two other Dodger homers were hit by Kike Hernandez and Tommy Edman. Not exactly the game's biggest or highest paid players.

In fact, with the lineup missing Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, LA still outscored the Cubs 9-4 in the series, on the back of some exceptional starting and relief pitching, timely hitting from backups, and even a stellar defensive play from shortstop Miguel Rojas.

Roki Sasaki also made his much-anticipated debut in Major League Baseball, showcasing a fastball that hit 101 mph in the first inning, and his trademark devastating splitter.

Sasaki pitched around a bout of wildness in the third inning, and finished with one run allowed on one hit, five walks and three strikeouts.

Undefeated 162-0 season incoming?

Dodgers Title Defense Starts With Depth

Obviously, the first two games of the season have zero bearing whatsoever on the outcome of the rest of the regular season or the postseason. But there are a few important takeaways that showcase why the Dodgers have been the most consistent franchise in the sport over the past decade.

Their front office under Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes excels at acquiring and building depth and versatility. Sometimes through financial wherewithal, sometimes through quality under-the-radar acquisitions.

Key contributions in Wednesday's game came from Tommy Edman, Will Smith and Max Muncy. Edman came over at the trade deadline in 2024 as part of a three-team deal where the Dodgers gave up Miguel Vargas, Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus. Any team in baseball could have made that trade, but the Dodgers appreciated Edman's ability to play multiple defensive positions and switch hit. He then won the NLCS MVP award.

Will Smith was a Dodgers draft pick who turned into a star, then signed a team-friendly extension. Max Muncy was picked up as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2018 season, and with some swing changes, became one of baseball's best power and patience hitters.

Kike Hernandez has come back to LA on one-year deals in 2024 and 2025. Andy Pages is a Dodgers draft pick. Landon Knack and Alex Vesia contributed three scoreless innings in relief. Knack was another draft pick, while Vesia came over in an unheralded trade with the Marlins several years ago.

Yes, the Dodgers can outspend almost everyone, but where they distance themselves from other big market teams is picking up quality around the margins.

Los Angeles returns to the states and will face the Detroit Tigers in the "official" Opening Day on March 27. And they'll showcase more of that depth, and their spending, by starting either Blake Snell or Tyler Glasnow. It's a good problem to have.