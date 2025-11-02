Blue Jays Analyst Can't Handle World Series Loss, Claims Dodgers Were Not The Better Team In Curse-Filled Rant

The Toronto Blue Jays were two outs away from winning Game 7 of the World Series and capturing their third Fall Classic in franchise history. Miguel Rojas then stepped to the dish and tied things up in the top of the ninth with a solo home run. Will Smith then ripped Toronto's heart out with a solo shot of his own in the top of the 11th frame to deliver the Los Angeles Dodgers their second consecutive World Series with a 5-4 victory.

The city of Toronto was moments away from flooding with Molson and Labatt Blue, and then it turned into the most miserable sports city on the planet as the baseball gods smiled upon the Dodgers yet again.

The loss will sting within the Blue Jays organization and Toronto as a whole for years to come, but the fact remains: the Dodgers won four games in the series while the Jays won just three. As a result, the Dodgers are World Champions, but don't tell that to Sportsnet analyst and former MLB catcher Caleb Joseph.

During Sportsnet's postgame coverage inside Rogers Centre in Toronto, Joseph tried to cope with the fact that the Blue Jays did not win Game 7 and ultimately lost the series. The keyword in the previous sentence is ‘tried.’

"It's going to sound like sour grapes, and I don't really give a sh-t. I think the better team did not win this series," Joseph said. "I think the Blue Jays are the better team and I feel like they played baesball a certain way that was infectious, that grabbed the attention of the fans, and it's disheartening to see that the better team did not win."

So, according to Mr. Joseph, the Blue Jays were not only the better team despite losing four games in a seven-game series, but they really should have won the World Series because of the style of baseball they played.

The Blue Jays had a 3-2 series lead and then lost Games 6 and 7 inside their own ballpark. Losing back-to-back games to a super team doesn't necessarily fall into the ‘choking’ category, but this coping on national television, claiming the Dodgers weren't the better team, is utterly insane.

Emotions run high in sports, it's what makes them so great, but sometimes thoughts are meant to stay inside your own head and not be said aloud.