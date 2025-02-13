Saudi World Cup Won't Have Any Alcohol, Ambassador Mocks Fans That Party

Soccer fans are getting a heads-up that if they plan on attending the World Cup in Saudi Arabia, they won't be able to get boozed up - something that MANY fans will not be happy about.

In a new interview, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to soccer-loving Great Britain informed a British television station about the country's plans to not allow ANY alcohol. And, by no alcohol, we're not just talking about the various soccer stadiums, but also hotels and the entirety of the country.

SAUDI ARABIA WILL HOST THE 2034 WORLD CUP

"It's a dry country," Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud told Britain's LBC media outlet.

"[Fans can still have] plenty of fun… without alcohol. It's not 100% necessary and if you want to drink after you leave you're welcome to, but at the moment we don't have alcohol," he continued.

That wasn't all, as the Ambassador then ripped soccer fans that love to get their party on.

"Really, you can't live without a drink?" he asked the British commentator while also mocking Westerners' drinking habits.

I mean… have you seen a Buffalo Bills tailgate, Ambassador? Or a college football game? Or any sporting event? How about a European soccer match and those wild fans?

No, many fans can't have fun without having a drink - especially when it comes to attending or watching live sports, it truly makes everything that much better. You drink to celebrate, or you drink to cope - it's what we do!

This is not entirely unheard of. When Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, fans were also banned from alcohol purchases - unless they were sitting in the stadiums' luxury suites. However, alcohol and beer were made available to everyone outside the games at select restaurants, bars and viewing parties. The Saudis are saying that won't be the case when they host the games.

SAUDI WORLD CUP ALCOHOL BAN IS NEARLY A DECADE AWAY

Already some on social media - mostly European soccer fans, are saying they won't attend the Saudi World Cup because of the alcohol ban. The good news for them is that it's not taking place till 2034, and maybe the country will change their mind, especially when big money sponsorship from alcohol companies starts coming in?

And if not, that's fine - it's their country, so that means they are entitled to have their laws, customs, traditions and more and everyone should abide by them.

But then why do other countries get criticized when they have their own traditions and laws as well?

Doesn't it go both ways?