Saudi Arabia, Only Country To Submit Bid, Awarded 2034 FIFA World Cup

The last FIFA World Cup was hosted by the country of Qatar in 2022, and on Wednesday afternoon, the soccer governing body confirmed that it will be returning to the Middle East in the next decade.

FIFA announced that the 2034 World Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, which was the only country to submit a bid for the 2034 event prior to the deadline in October 2023. Clearly, the organization didn't mind the criticism it received by hosting the world's most important soccer event in a country criticized for human rights issues.

Saudi Arabia has made a concerted effort to invest more heavily in sports, including providing financial backing for the LIV Golf league, hosting Formula 1 events, and with investments in well-known stars like Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Saudi Arabia Wins Unopposed Race To Host World Cup

The World Cup, like the Olympics, has become a much less desirable bid to win in recent years, as countries and jurisdictions realize how expensive they are to produce. But Saudi Arabia has an apparently limitless budget for such events, and with the U.S., Canada and Mexico hosting the next Cup in 2026, another North American bid was always unlikely.

Ronaldo posted Wednesday about the announcement on X, saying he thinks it will be the "best World Cup ever."

Despite the country's poor human rights record, FIFA and Saudi officials have previously claimed that hosting the event can lead to positive changes. Per Fox News, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the World Cup is a "unique catalyst for positive social change and unity."

The country will have to build or improve well over a dozen stadiums, as well as beef up any number of ancillary amenities needed to host the World Cup. And scrutiny will be intense on how the country treats workers and laborers brought in to complete those buildings, similar to Qatar in 2022.

Presumably, the event will also need to be held later in the year to avoid the stifling summer heat in Saudi Arabia. FIFA almost certainly would have preferred to go elsewhere, but with no other bids, what choice did it have?