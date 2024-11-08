Woke Simone Biles Is Sad Donald Trump Won, Wants Joe Biden To Protect Women Before It's Too Late

Count Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is one of the many athletes that are distraught over the fact that Donald Trump will be president in 2025.

This isn’t the first time that Biles has shown herself to be an ardent progressive. In 2023, she claimed that her husband didn't get the same media coverage as Travis Kelce because he is black.

Her progressive leaning culminated in a tweet she posted on Wednesday (the day after Election Day). With the remainder of President Joe Biden’s tenure in office quickly coming to a close, she loudly advocated for Biden to do whatever he could to protect women.

Biles didn’t really specify what she wanted to be done, but that’s only half the problem of her stance.

People are acting like Donald Trump is hell-bent on harming women. That’s simply not the case. He wants to protect women’s sports (the part of culture where Biles rose to fame), has appointed a woman to be his Chief of Staff , and wants to significantly reduce access to abortion (that last one, by the way, harms more adult females and baby girls than any cultural issue in America). Trump is not anti-women, in fact, he’s the opposite.

If anything, the Democrats have been the party over the past several years that I’ve done more damage to harming women than Trump.

Bill needs to look no further than the Democratic record on men in women’s sports to see that Democrats do not care about women in the slightest. While not every horrible decision in this situation was made by Biden himself, he does represent a party that did everything it could to take away the integrity of women’s sports (he also changed Title IX to allow men in women's sports, so there's that). It’s also ironic that the Democratic Party would claim that they are pro-women when they allow women to destroy their bodies and their children through abortion.

Biles was promptly called out for her backwards and poorly thought-out stance.

Biden has never been for women, plain and simple. Trump should do a much better job in this area, and Biles will see that if she only gives him a chance.