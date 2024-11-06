Delusional LeBron James Vows To 'Protect' His Daughter With Donald Trump Winning Election

LeBron James predictably endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Presidential Election. With Donald Trump beating Harris in dominating fashion and becoming President-Elect for a second time, James has reacted to the news with anger, but his message after the fact is more delusional than you could ever imagine.

On Wednesday morning, James shared a photo of him holding his daughter and kissing her on the cheek with the following caption:

"Heavy on my heart and mind this AM my princess!! Promise to protect you with everything I have and more!! We don't need their help!!"

LeBron James is among the richest and most privileged professional athletes of all time. When you check both of those boxes, you can't live in reality because you're among the 0.001% of humans on the planet, but his claim that he now has to "protect" his 10-year-old daughter in a Trump-run America is lunacy.

Harris and the Democratic Party that James endorsed ahead of the election were actively and publicly making the world more difficult and dangerous for girls and young women.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration sees nothing wrong with transgender athletes, biological men, participating in women's sports. The Democratic Party can't even define what a woman is.

The Trump administration and conservatives around the country are the only ones who seem to remember that biology exists and don't agree with the idea that biological men should share a locker room with female athletes, let alone share a playing field with them.

If you want to talk about protecting daughters in an even more literal sense, Trump vowing to strengthen the border while Biden and Harris left it open certainly won't hurt efforts to keep women safer in the United States.

Again, James isn't a member of the real world due to his fame and fortune, but his ludicrous statement about protecting his daughter from Trump is an example of him lining up for the Democrats because that's what every other famous person in Los Angeles does.

James loves the spotlight and loves the drama, so him using his daughter as some sort of political talking point even though the talking point makes zero sense whatsoever, is predictable, but sad.