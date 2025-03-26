Woke Mob Coming For Self-Proclaimed 'Anti-Racist' Holly Rowe For JuJu Watkins-BET Comments

The race mob is coming for ESPN reporter and potential OutKick Woke All-Star Holly Rowe for saying the "community" around USC guard JuJu Watkins reminds her of the BET Awards.

"She is a cultural icon here in L.A.," Rowe said about Watkins during a broadcast of the NCAA Tournament over the weekend. "I was at a game here last year, and I thought I was at the BET Awards. It was like every star in that community was there."

The broadcasters on the call awkwardly giggled at Rowe's remarks, trying to draw any more attention to her comparison. Watch below:

See, awkward.

Now, before you think about joining the pile-on over a white woman talking about "THAT community," understand that Holly Rowe is not a racist. In fact, she is an anti-racist.

That's at least what it says in her X bio: "MOM, ANTI-RACIST, Sports Journalist, Loving the Adventure of Life. Follow me on Instagram."

Well, that clears it up.

For those not in the know, a "non-racist" is someone who is not racist. An "anti-racist" is someone who claims to actively identify and oppose racism. We learned in 2020 that "non-racist" white people are no longer good enough.

And, based on Rowe's bio, simply being an "anti-racist" isn't either. Instead, you have broadcast your "anti-racist" status to the masses.

We are, however, disappointed that Ms. Rowe didn't declare her gender pronouns in her bio. Nor did she tell us where she #Stands in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Further, what are Rowe's thoughts about the value of black lives? Without "BLM" in her bio, how could we ever know for certain?

What's particularly amusing about Rowe comparing Watkins' fans to the BET Awards is the intent. She tried so hard to be cool, hip and woke that it backfired.

A normal reporter would just report on Watkins as a player or a student-athlete. Not Rowe. She saw the assignment as an opportunity to score political points with the black community.

Maybe she will have to again share a New York Times article promoting her friendship with Maria Taylor, the Regina George of sports media, to regain some positive press. To be fair, maintaining a relationship with Taylor is admirable. Ask every agent she has ever had. She has had them all.

Ultimately, we write none of this to mock Rowe. Maintaining your status as an "anti-racist" is no walk in the park. It takes effort.

That said, let's hope for the sake of her colleagues that ESPN doesn't ask her to profile any gay or lesbian players during the tournament. We aren't sure the crew is ready for a reference to the Lemmys just yet.

