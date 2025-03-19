2025 Woke All-Star Challenge: Final Four --- VOTE!

Are you ready for a titanic battle for woke supremacy unlike anything the OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge has seen before?

Never in the five-year history of this prestigious event have four ELITE wokes matched up like this in the Identity Politics Final Four®.

Jemele Hill, who some say is the biggest, strongest, ELITE of the ELITES, will have her hands full with Joy Reid, who cried racism earlier this year when her show was axed by MSNBC while MSNBC replaced her with a group of DEIs. In other words, this is going to be a battle for the ages.

On the other side of the bracket, you have Sunny Hostin from The View going against none other than the last white man standing in Keith Olbermann.

It's the Duke-UNLV showdown that everyone has been hoping to see when the brackets were released six days ago. It's the showdown where people stop and just shake their heads over how they're supposed to decide which one is the bigger woke.

The resumes of these four speak for themselves. This is when we separate the cream from the crop. It's when we figure out who has that championship pedigree. It's when champions rise to the occasion.

It's time to decide who moves on and who goes back to the woke drawing board.

It's Final Four Thursday at OutKick.

VOTE!

The Identity Politics Final Four® — VOTE!

Don't have Twitter?



Jemele Hill vs. Joy Reid — VOTE here!

Sunny Hostin vs. Keith Olbermann — VOTE here!